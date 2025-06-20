My Stepchildren Couldn’t Wait for Me to Die, Wanted My Money, I Gave Them Something to Choke On

The woman wrote, “Hi <strong>Bright Side! My name is Margaret. I’m 63 now. When I first met my late husband, I was 38. He had three children from his previous marriage — 10, 12, and 14 years old at the time. We were married for just over a year when he passed unexpectedly.

I could have walked away. Nobody would’ve blamed me. But I stayed. I raised his kids as my own.

Paid for their school, their braces, their camps. Cheered at their graduations. Helped them with their first cars, their first homes. I never had children of my own — they were my entire world.

I never expected anything in return, I didn’t raise them to owe me something. But I also didn’t expect their nasty attitude in the times that were the darkest for me.”