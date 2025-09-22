My Stepmom Humiliated Me in Front of My Friends Just Because I’m Not Vegan—I Got Even

Hi, Bright Side,



I came home with snacks I liked and invited friends over. When my stepmom saw us, she lectured me in front of my friends about how they were “unhealthy” and “not vegan.” Then she threw them away. I felt humiliated. For spite, at the family vegan dinner, I tossed the vegan dish she made that was on my plate and put pizza and snacks instead in front of our guests. I bought them right before dinner. She was speechless at what I’d done, then livid. She later told my dad that it was unacceptable behavior and that I had to follow the rules she set. So, they both try to make me apologize, but I refuse. Now my dad thinks I went too far, but didn’t she provoke me from the start?



Louise, 20 years old.