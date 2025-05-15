My Twin and I Took a DNA Test—Now Our Family’s Darkest Secret Is Out

Hi Bright Side,

My brother and I took a DNA test for fun, but we had a 0% match! I couldn’t wrap my head around it. The doctor who delivered us is a family friend, so I went to talk to him. The shock hit me when he looked me in the eyes and said: “Hmm... but wait, Mrs. Sarah — your mother — is only listed here for one birth. She didn’t deliver twins!”

Panicked, I rushed home to confront my mom. Through tears, she admitted that she and my dad had kept something from both me and my twin for our entire lives.

It turned out my mom isn’t my biological mother, and ’my twin’ isn’t actually my brother. I was born on the same day as him, but my birth mother tragically passed away during delivery. I was to be placed for adoption, as my biological father was unknown, and no family member had accompanied my birth mother to the hospital. Moved by the situation, my parents decided to adopt me on the spot and raise me alongside their own son as his twin.

My entire world collapsed in an instant. The person I thought I shared everything with isn’t even related to me. It’s devastating to realize that my whole life was built on a secret. I suddenly feel like a stranger in my own home... I don’t know if I can continue living under the same roof with people who have hidden the truth from me since the day I was born. I would deeply appreciate your guidance because right now, I feel completely lost...

Sincerely,

Daniel