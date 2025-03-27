How to Stop Nasty Germs From Spreading After Flushing, a New Study Reveals

When you flush the toilet, millions of aerosolized particles that are undetectable to the naked eye are instantly emitted into the air. This "toilet plume", or germ cloud, can shoot germ particles five or more feet out of the bowl. So any contagious germs dropped into the toilet bowl after using it, can be distributed to floors, walls, sinks and other nearby washroom surfaces, simply through flushing.

So what's the best way to maintain a hygienic bathroom?