Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Look the Same in Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance — People Notice the Same Thing

Nicole Kidman lit up the UK premiere of “The Perfect Couple,” but it wasn’t just her dazzling presence that caught everyone’s eye. Fans were quick to point out some noticeable changes in her facial appearance, stirring up plenty of chatter.

Nicole Kidman, at 57, stole the show at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, rocking a figure-hugging black satin gown that had everyone talking. At the premiere of The Perfect Couple, where she stars in Netflix’s latest mystery, Kidman wowed in a custom Ferragamo gown by Maximilian Davis. The dress, with its plunging neckline and semi-sheer glittery fabric, definitely turned heads as she glided down the red carpet. She kept things cool with a tuxedo jacket slung by her side and a pair of slingback pumps. For her glam, Kidman rocked dewy skin, a coral lip, and tousled blonde waves. She accessorized with gold drop earrings, a black ring, and sleek, straight locks.

Co-star Meghann Fahy joined her in a matching little black dress. While she and Liev Schreiber looked happy and relaxed, it was Kidman’s dramatic dress and noticeable facial changes that really got fans buzzing online. Fans couldn’t help but notice how different she looked compared to earlier in her career.

Not everyone was sold on Nicole Kidman’s red carpet look. One fan quipped, "What's with all the bib-type dress fronts? Strange." Another chimed in on the gown's plunging neckline, saying, "I don't think the neckline suits Nicole; otherwise, she's looking good." While her outfit drew some criticism, her appearance sparked even more heated debate. "That's a lot of surgery right there," one commenter said bluntly. The conversation around her facial changes didn’t stop there. "Nicole's face is not the same—too much filler or Botox. She was already pretty," another observer added.

However, even admirers couldn’t resist commenting on her facial changes, with one saying, "Love her, but wish she would stop altering her face." Yet, not all feedback was negative. Some fans had nothing but praise for the actress, with one declaring, "Nicole is stunning, iconic, and so classy 🙌🔥." Another added, "I think she looks wonderful. I like the out-there clothes she’s wearing. She's game, and it looks good on her." Despite the mix of admiration and criticism, Kidman's ability to captivate attention during premieres remains undeniable, keeping fans talking—whether they love her look or not.

Nicole never misses a beat on the red carpet, especially when flaunting daring outfits showcasing her stunning figure.