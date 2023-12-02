Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Past With Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman has been relatively private about her past marriage to Tom Cruise and their subsequent divorce. However, not so long time ago, she shed light on that chapter of her life. Kidman, who was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, offered a rare glimpse into the dynamics of her earlier relationship.

Nicole Kidman perceived Cruise’s power as protection.

Kidman said that being married to Cruise made her feel safe from unwanted advances. She spoke to a reporter and summarized her feelings in a straightforward way. The 56-year-old explained that being with Cruise and having a family gave her a sense of security. During their marriage, they adopted two children, Connor and Isabella. The actress also mentioned that getting married at 23 meant she didn’t go to many parties or socialize much. She spent a lot of time at home, especially after having her first child at 25. When Savannah Guthrie asked Kidman if she thought people were hesitant to bother her because Cruise was powerful, Kidman explained that by “protection,” she meant there was a kind of barrier. She acknowledged that not everyone has that sense of security.

Ron Wolfson/Everett Collection/East News

Nicole accepts they were happy with Cruise for some time.

Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/East News

Decades passed, and Nicole shared that they had been really happy in their marriage when working with her then-husband on the Stanley Kubrick’s project. She shared some details, that after filming, they used to go go-kart racing. They’d rent a place and race at three in the morning. At the same time, she’s afraid to look back to analyze what actually happened.

Both of them enjoyed learning from the late filmmaker, who passed away shortly before Eyes Wide Shut premiered. Kidman shared, “We would say, ’When is it going to end?’ We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half. But you go, ’As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time.’” Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001, citing “irreconcilable differences” for their split. They officially became legally single six months later.

She doesn’t want to hurt her present husband because of old memories.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Kidman also shared that she’s now happily married to singer Keith Urban since 2006, with two children, Sunday and Faith. She prefers not to talk about past relationships out of respect for her current marriage. The main thing is she doesn’t want to be disrespectful to her choices. She is totally satisfied with her life and there is no reason to complain. “I’m very happily married. I have two little girls and I feel it’s almost disrespectful one, to Tom, and disrespectful to Keith, so I try to stay in the here and now.”

It took time to open her heart again.

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

It took time for Nicole Kidman to heal after her past experiences. In an interview, she reflected on her younger self, saying, “I was young. I think I offered it up?” Kidman acknowledged that over time, she may have become a bit more cautious but emphasized her ongoing commitment to being open. The star discussed the challenge of keeping her personal life private while navigating the public eye. Despite moments of wariness and past hurts, Kidman expressed a preference for maintaining a warm and open approach rather than shutting down. She shared a poignant moment with her husband, Keith Urban, who asked about her heart when they met. Kidman’s response was, “Open.”