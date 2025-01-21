“Not Appropriate,” Shania Twain Sparks Criticism for Wearing a Revealing Outfit Onstage at 59

Shania Twain, known for her iconic presence in country and pop music, has found herself under scrutiny after wearing a bold and revealing outfit during her recent performance. At 59, the singer stepped onstage in a skin-baring ensemble that some fans praised for its confidence and flair, while others criticized it.

Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Country music icon Shania Twain has sparked a heated online debate after a flashy two-piece ensemble she wore during her Las Vegas residency went viral. A video of the 59-year-old performing in the bold outfit garnered over 8 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter), with opinions flooding in from all sides. The outfit featured glittering, sheer sections that gave the illusion of skin, drawing both admiration and criticism from viewers. While some applauded Twain’s confidence and showmanship, others were quick to label the look inappropriate.

Critics didn’t hold back, with comments like, “It’s not classy. She’s a classy lady, and she should act like it,” and “Not appropriate for someone her age. Honestly, not appropriate for ANYONE’S AGE!” Others went further, calling the ensemble “tacky” and comparing parts of the outfit to a diaper. Some detractors expressed disappointment, saying Twain’s choice of attire felt out of step with her iconic past looks, including the playful and iconic “men’s shirts, short skirts” vibe that fans still associate with her.

However, not everyone agreed with the harsh judgments. Loyal fans rushed to Twain’s defense, highlighting her right to wear what makes her feel confident. “She looks pretty good for 59,” one supporter wrote, while also pointing out that the outfit was likely a cleverly designed bodysuit made to look more revealing than it actually was. Beyond the debate over Twain’s wardrobe, her outfit has also sparked broader conversations about society’s expectations for older individuals. Many questioned why age seems to dictate how people are allowed to express themselves through fashion, with critics calling for a reexamination of the double standards placed on women in particular.

