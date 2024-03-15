Olivia Munn Shares a Tragic Update Over Her Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram that she has received a breast cancer diagnosis. The 43-year-old actress penned a message to her followers stating: «I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.»

On Wednesday, the actress from X-Men: Apocalypse, aged 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram from last year when she was undergoing treatment in the hospital after discovering her diagnosis. «In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,» she began. «I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.»

Two months later, Munn discovered she had luminal B, a form of breast cancer. Just a month after that revelation, she underwent a double mastectomy. «In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,» she wrote. «Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.»

«I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30.»



Munn adds, «So thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John [Mulaney] for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up.»