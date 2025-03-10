Oscars 2025: We Ranked the Best Dressed Men Who Walked the Red Carpet

The Oscars 2025 wasn’t just a celebration of film’s finest. It was a masterclass in men’s fashion. From classic tailoring with a modern twist to daring, boundary-pushing ensembles, Hollywood’s leading men turned the red carpet into their personal runway. This year, elegance met innovation as stars embraced bold colors, unique textures, and impeccable tailoring, proving that men’s fashion is anything but an afterthought.

Whether it was sharp, timeless tuxedos or experimental, fashion-forward statements, these celebrities commanded attention and redefined red-carpet sophistication. We've rounded up the best-dressed men of the night, who captivated audiences, stole the spotlight, and set the standard for modern menswear at Hollywood’s biggest event.