Paris Hilton Shares the Heartbreaking Reason Why She Chose Surrogacy: “I Buried My Truth for So Long”

Paris Hilton recently opened up about the deeply touching reason behind her decision to choose surrogacy. This heartfelt story takes us back to her teenage years. Let’s find out why and send her lots of hugs and support.

Paris Hilton chose to have someone else carry her two babies because of the difficult experiences she had as a teenager.

In a big interview, she shared that she still feels a lot of stress from her time at the Provo Canyon School in Utah. She explained: “If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe. I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

In 2020, Paris Hilton claimed that she experienced physical, emotional, and alleged non-consensual gynecological examinations during her almost year-long stay at the Provo Canyon School. The school said they didn’t support any of that, and now it’s owned by a different company. The new owners can’t talk about what happened before or what students went through.

“I buried my truth for so long,” Hilton stated.

Paris Hilton has expressed fear of pregnancy, mentioning in an interview UK that “death” and “childbirth” are the “two things that scare [her] more than anything in the world.” She attributed this fear to her past experiences at Provo Canyon School, where even being in a doctor’s office or dealing with medical procedures triggers anxiety for her.

Apart from her past experiences, Hilton also mentioned that handling the demands of her busy work schedule, along with potential pregnancy side effects, would have been extremely challenging. She explained, “My schedule is out of control,” emphasizing that her days are typically planned a year ahead. Hilton pointed out that given the non-stop nature of her life, finding the right time for pregnancy would have been nearly impossible.

Now a mother of two after welcoming two children in secret over the past year, Paris Hilton is involved in various roles.

At 42, she serves as the face of Hilton Hotels, founded the 11:11 media company, hosts the I am Paris" podcast, stars in Peacock’s “Paris in Love,” owns a kitchenware line, works as a DJ, and aspires to be a pop star with plans to release new music next year.

Despite not taking any formal maternity leave since the arrival of her son Phoenix in January and daughter London last month, Hilton acknowledges that she has started to ease up a bit since welcoming her second child.

Despite the challenges along her journey to becoming a mother, Paris Hilton now feels that her life is complete.

Having two kids is what she considers the “perfect” number, but she remains open to the possibility of having one more. In the past, Paris Hilton observed her friends saying, ’Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,’ and thought, ’You’re so lame. This is so fun. I can’t imagine being like that.’

However, Hilton now acknowledges the shift, expressing that she has become one of those seemingly “boring” people, and she couldn’t be happier. She couldn’t imagine her life any other way.