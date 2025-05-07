Priyanka Chopra Stuns at the 2025 Met Gala, but One Detail Has Everyone Talking
On Monday, May 5, the stylish duo made their fourth appearance together at the Met Gala, where Priyanka, 42, and Nick, 32, embraced the “Tailored for You” theme with coordinated, vintage-inspired outfits that shimmered with glamour and charm.
The actress stepped out in a striking white blazer and skirt ensemble adorned with black polka dots, a signature look from Balmain. The outfit was elevated with a dramatic, wide-brimmed black hat and matching gloves, adding a sophisticated vintage flair.
To complete her glamorous appearance, she wore a show-stopping Bulgari necklace showcasing the 241-carat “Magnus Emerald” — the largest faceted stone ever set by the brand, according to a press release. She paired the statement piece with Bulgari diamond earrings and an emerald ring, perfectly rounding out the luxurious look.
Nick Jonas chose an ensemble from Bianca Saunders, featuring a cream-colored, long-sleeve blouse with a high neckline and scarf detail. He paired it with coordinating trousers, cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Adding a touch of refined elegance, he clipped on two ornate Tiffany & Co. brooches to accentuate the belt.
“[Bianca Saunders] is just such a vision and has such a clear idea of what she’s doing, the story she’s telling,” Nick told Vogue’s La La Anthony on the red carpet. “I’ve been a fan for a long time.” Reflecting on their fashion choices, he added, “The theme for us, I think, is just about collaborating with excellent people who have a real sense — a 360 degree view — of this theme and what it means.”
Priyanka also shared her enthusiasm for the event’s creative direction. “This year’s theme I was so excited about just because of the excellence of it, the tailoring of it,” she said. “It’s an expression of what fashion has been, and there’s such a power to it.”
Some fans expressed admiration for the couple’s choice of attire, leaving supportive comments such as, “She looks great. The ensemble fits her well.” Another added, “What’s wrong with the outfits? It works and matches, and frankly, it’s more classy than many others—conservative and classy, unlike other dresses that show too much skin.”
While others didn’t hesitate to criticize their outfits, claiming that both were decidedly off-theme. One user bluntly asked, “Did neither of them get the memo???” Regarding Priyanka’s ensemble, the commentary was particularly sharp. One user remarked, “Her dress had nothing to do with the theme.” Another chimed in with, “That outfit is giving me Cruella de Vil vibes.”
Nick Jonas’s look didn’t fare much better in the public eye. One user quipped, “He looks like a regular on ‘Dancing With The Stars’.” Another commented with a pop culture throwback, “It looks like he’s wearing the ‘pirate’ shirt from the Jerry Seinfeld show!” The critiques continued with one saying, “If he’d just worn a nice tux (or something tux-adjacent) the look wouldn’t be as outlandish. But he looks like he’s come as D’Artagnan or maybe Aramis.”
The annual Met Gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, serves as a major fundraiser for The Costume Institute and celebrates the museum’s Spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge, revealed that the exhibit draws inspiration from guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. He explained that it delves into “the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier.”
As described in a post on the museum’s official Instagram, the exhibition “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism.” This year’s Met Gala dress code, “Tailored for You,” pays homage to the exhibit’s focus on tailoring, particularly in menswear and suiting.
The couple made their debut appearance at the Met Gala together in 2017, marking their first joint outing at the prestigious event—even before they had publicly acknowledged their relationship.
In this article, Johnny Depp stuns fans with an unrecognizable new appearance: “His best look in 20+ years!”