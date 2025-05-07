Priyanka Chopra Stuns at the 2025 Met Gala, but One Detail Has Everyone Talking

The actress stepped out in a striking white blazer and skirt ensemble adorned with black polka dots, a signature look from Balmain. The outfit was elevated with a dramatic, wide-brimmed black hat and matching gloves, adding a sophisticated vintage flair.

To complete her glamorous appearance, she wore a show-stopping Bulgari necklace showcasing the 241-carat “Magnus Emerald” — the largest faceted stone ever set by the brand, according to a press release. She paired the statement piece with Bulgari diamond earrings and an emerald ring, perfectly rounding out the luxurious look.

Nick Jonas chose an ensemble from Bianca Saunders, featuring a cream-colored, long-sleeve blouse with a high neckline and scarf detail. He paired it with coordinating trousers, cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Adding a touch of refined elegance, he clipped on two ornate Tiffany & Co. brooches to accentuate the belt.