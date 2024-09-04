Richard Gere, 75, Kneels Before Wife, 41, on Red Carpet and Shocks Crowd

Richard Gere is head over heels in love with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and he wants the whole world to know it. At 75 years old, Gere demonstrated his deep affection for Silva, 41, by bowing down to her on the red carpet at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, leaving people around them surprised.

Richard Gere showed his deep love for his wife Alejandra Silva at the 2024 Venice Film Festival’s Wolfs premiere. The Pretty Woman actor knelt on one knee, extending his right arm towards Silva, who warmly smiled and graciously accepted his heartfelt gesture from a distance.

The heartfelt display didn’t go unnoticed, as even the red carpet staff and security officials took out their phones to capture the touching moment. Alejandra Silva dazzled in a flowing white evening gown featuring an asymmetrical slit, perfectly complemented by metallic strappy heels. She wore her hair down, adding a touch of effortless elegance.

Gere's 24-year-old son, Homer, later joined them on the red carpet, looking sharp and sophisticated in a classic black tuxedo, like his dad. Gere and Silva, who tied the knot in April 2018 and have two young sons together—Alexander, 5, and another child, 3, whose name hasn’t been revealed. They also attended the annual amfAR Gala in Venice the same day, where Richard Gere was honored.

