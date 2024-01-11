Comedian, Ricky Gervais, Refuses to Marry His Partner Even After 41 Years Together

Comedian Ricky Gervais and his partner have shared a remarkable journey of loyalty spanning four decades, all without the traditional confines of marriage. In an era where celebrity relationships often play out in the public eye, Gervais and his life partner have chosen a different path—one defined by steadfast commitment rather than a wedding ceremony. Their enduring love story challenges societal norms, demonstrating that a lasting connection doesn’t necessarily require formal vows.

Ricky Gervais has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Jane Fallon since the 80’s.

Ricky Gervais and his partner, Jane Fallon, have shared a remarkable journey of love that spans back to 1982 when they first crossed paths as students at University College London. From those early days of anonymity, their lives have since taken an extraordinary turn. They were marked by Ricky’s meteoric rise to fame in the realms of television and film, while Jane has carved her own path as a bestselling author.

The couple went from rags to riches together.

After a couple of years of dating, Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon took the next step in their relationship by moving in together, and remarkably, they’ve shared a home ever since. Recounting their humble beginnings, Gervais shared that their first apartment was anything but glamorous—it was tiny and situated “above some sort of seedy sauna,” where they even shared a bathroom with neighboring apartments.



Fallon reflected on their early years, revealing that they experienced a period of financial struggle. Fallon’s journey included multiple Saturday jobs, working in various shops and hotels, even serving as a chambermaid. Despite the hardships, she expressed a deep appreciation for the hard work that went into building their careers, emphasizing the value of the success they achieved together.

Jane Fallon’s professional trajectory began with her first “real job” at a theatrical and literary agency, eventually transitioning into the television industry. After years in the television realm, she decided to pursue her dream of writing a novel in 2006, and her book quickly soared to become a UK bestseller in 2007.



Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais, the creative force behind The Office, found his breakthrough moment at the age of 40 when he wrote, directed, and starred in the series. The Office not only became a cultural phenomenon but also earned Gervais recognition in Hollywood, marking a turning point in his career.

They never married.

BIGPICTURESPHOTO.COM / East News

Even after being together for a long time, Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon never got married. Ricky jokes that they’re practically married since they share everything, and their “fake marriage” has lasted longer than many real ones. They have a down-to-earth view on it, saying they don’t need to get married. Ricky playfully mentions they don’t want more toasters (common wedding gifts), and he doesn’t want their families to meet, finding it unnecessary.

The couple decided to never have kids, but they love animals.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon made a deliberate choice to not have kids, finding fulfillment in their decision. Gervais candidly expressed, “Not something either of us wanted to do. We just ... didn’t fancy dedicating 16 years of our lives. And there are too many children, of course.”



Fallon shares Gervais’ sentiment, having never envisioned herself as a mother even during her childhood. She reflects, “Being a mother wasn’t who I was meant to be.”

Gervais, renowned for his love of animals, and Fallon have found joy in their companionship with pets, including their cat Pickle. In 2020, the couple announced the passing of their beloved cat Ollie, a loss that deeply affected Fallon, who shared on social media, “My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side.” The couple’s shared decision and their love for animals highlight the unique and fulfilling path they’ve chosen in building their life together.

After 41 years together they are still going strong.

After an impressive 41 years together, Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon continue to defy the odds, showcasing a resilient and enduring love. Gervais, known for his sharp wit and humor, reveals a softer side when speaking about his partner, describing her as his “soulmate” and the driving force behind his heartwarming TV series After Life.



Despite having encountered various challenges in life, including the loss of family members, pets, and friends, Gervais acknowledges that the mere thought of losing his soulmate is the most profound fear he grapples with. His latest series, delves into themes of loss and grief, prompting the question of whether Gervais contemplates death frequently. Through his reflections, Gervais unveils a deep appreciation for the bond he shares with Fallon, highlighting the profound impact she has had on his life and work.