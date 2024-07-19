Rihanna’s 2-Year-Old Son Is Now a Model, Fans Spot a Curious Detail in His Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 2-year-old son, RZA, is making waves in the modeling world! Recently, Rihanna launched her Classics by Savage X Fenty collection, and her son RZA modeled for the promo photos, along with her partner. The adorable shots of the daddy-son duo have got the internet talking.

In campaign photos, little RZA confidently sports a black tank top and matching briefs while perched on his dad’s shoulders. A proud A$AP Rocky twinning with his son, wearing the same ensemble (albeit in a much larger size).

In another shot, baby RZA sits in his father’s lap as they pose for the camera in matching innerwear. RZA and his sibling of 11 months, Riot, previously modeled for a Bottega Veneta campaign.

While fans around the globe are gushing over the cuteness of the campaign, many can’t help but say the same thing! “That baby doesn’t look like anybody but Rihanna,” commented a fan. “Rihanna made that baby on her own,” another added.