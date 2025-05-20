Salma Hayek, 58, Stuns in a Sculptural Gown, but One Detail Bothers Fans
Salma Hayek turned heads at the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival, radiating elegance in a stunning, body-hugging dark dress. While her look was undeniably striking, there was one unusual detail that fans couldn’t help but focus on.
Dazzling entrance
Salma Hayek attended the event alongside her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and they made a truly stylish pair. She shimmered in her eye-catching gown, while he looked sharp and classic in a sleek black suit finished with a bow tie.
The adored star made a stunning entrance in a green sequined dress accented with feathers near the hem. She paired the look with a coordinating clutch and a striking green statement necklace that elevated the whole ensemble.
Her hair was styled in a graceful updo, highlighting her features and adding an extra touch of refinement.
The unusual detail
A few sharp-eyed fans picked up on a detail in some photos where her dress seemed slightly off, especially around the underarm area. While it was a minor thing, it caught attention given how polished the rest of her look was. Still, it didn’t take away from the overall wow factor of her appearance.
Halle Berry also made quite the impression at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. While a new dress code was reportedly in place, she seemed to push back with a bold fashion choice that caught a lot of attention.