Sam Asghari Reveals the Real Reason for Britney Spears’ Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged vows in June 2022, only to part ways in August 2023. Reports suggest that the fitness trainer has initiated divorce proceedings from the star. Sam Asghari, once Britney Spears’ spouse, sheds light on the underlying reasons for their split.

Britney had made the first move in their relationship.

B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News , B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

The couple had met back in 2016, on the set of the star’s Slumber Party music video. Britney had previously disclosed that she initiated contact with Sam by texting him after five months. She recalled back in 2017, «I was like, ’He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him. He’s just a really fun, funny person.»

Sam was her number-one fan.

B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Throughout their relationship, it was observed that Asghari was a big support to the pop star. A close source had noted, «There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together.»

The turning point.

Although they seemed like the perfect pair, it is claimed that the duo has been having issues for some time now. An insider noted, «Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It’s sad.»

Jerry Perez PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

However, what seems to have truly triggered the separation, according to a source, was a «nuclear argument» in which Asghari had accused the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer of infidelity. The 29-year-old had allegedly moved out afterwards.

Sam Asghari addresses the true cause behind their divorce.

In a recent interview with People, the actor and former fitness instructor opened up about cherishing the time he spent alongside the ’Toxic’ singer, expressing: «It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.»

Asghari initiated the divorce proceedings after just a year of marriage, citing ’irreconcilable differences’, which came as a ’surprise’ to Britney, who shared the news on Instagram, stating: «6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but ... I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business, but, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.» Nevertheless, in his recent interview, Asghari reflected on his marriage to the singer: «I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.»

«That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.»



As Asghari approaches his 30th birthday on March 3, he’s focused on advancing his career and embracing a «healthy lifestyle.» Reflecting on aging, he shares, «In high school, I used to perceive 30-year-olds as old. But as I’ve grown, I’ve realized that age brings wisdom and valuable experiences. Life experiences are truly beautiful, and I’m eagerly anticipating embracing them.» His marriage to and subsequent divorce from Spears has contributed to his life journey. However, Asghari remains resilient, taking everything in his stride. Currently, his loyal companion is his Doberman, Porsha.