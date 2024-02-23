Selena Gomez Revealed What Men Need to Have to Be in a Relationship With Her “I’m High-Maintenance”

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez candidly shared her perspective on dating, standards, and the misconceptions surrounding them. Promoting her latest single, “Single Soon,” the multi-talented artist delved into the themes of the song, shedding light on her own views on relationships and self-worth.

Gomez didn’t hold back, expressing her belief that in today’s world, there’s often confusion between having standards and being labeled as high-maintenance, particularly from a male perspective. She emphasized that having standards is not about being demanding or difficult, but rather about knowing one’s worth and what they desire in a partner. The singer-songwriter, who has had her fair share of high-profile relationships, including those with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, spoke openly about her criteria for a partner. She emphasized the importance of kindness, humor, and respect for her loved ones, highlighting that being “cool” in her book is more about character than superficial traits.

Gomez’s refreshing honesty extended to her personal journey and current state of mind. While acknowledging the appeal of companionship, she emphasized the importance of self-love and contentment in being single. Her latest single, “Single Soon,” serves as an anthem celebrating the joy and independence found in singlehood. Through its empowering lyrics and upbeat melody, Gomez encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and enjoy the journey of self-discovery.

In a world where societal norms and expectations often dictate relationship dynamics, Gomez’s perspective offers a refreshing take on authenticity and self-worth. By unapologetically owning her standards and advocating for self-love, she sets a powerful example for fans and admirers. As Selena Gomez continues to navigate the complexities of fame, relationships, and self-discovery, her candid insights serve as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration in a world where authenticity is often overshadowed by societal pressures. Through her music and candid interviews, Gomez encourages others to embrace their true selves, celebrate their worth, and find happiness on their own terms.