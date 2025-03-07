Selena Gomez Shocks With Transformed Appearance—People Notice One Thing
In recent weeks, Selena Gomez has been making numerous glamorous red carpet appearances, including the 2025 BAFTAs and, most recently, the 2025 Oscars. Fans have taken notice of her radiant glow and a striking transformation in her silhouette.
At the 2025 BAFTAs, Selena Gomez, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Pérez, captivated audiences in a stunning black velvet gown. The elegant design featured a plunging neckline and intricate silver embellishments, adding to her radiant presence.
She completed her ensemble with sleek black pointed-toe heels and accessorized with sophisticated Tiffany drop earrings that perfectly echoed the sparkle of her gown.
Her rich brunette hair was styled in a polished, pulled-back look, drawing attention to her luminous complexion. She opted for a radiant makeup look with a dewy finish, enhancing her natural beauty with a soft, ethereal glow.
Selena also radiated elegance at this year's Academy Awards, and her Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look effortlessly combined minimalism with timeless sophistication.
Selena donned a custom strapless Armani Privé gown featuring a graceful sweetheart neckline. Designed specifically for her by stylist Erin Walsh, the sleek, floor-length dress put a modern twist on a timeless silhouette, enveloping her in dazzling black sequins from top to bottom.
During her recent appearances, Selena's changed silhouette caught people's attention, sparking comments about her body transformation. As someone noted, ''She lost weight, and had some work done on her face. She looks completely different.''
And while there has been much debate about how she lost weight, one person commented, ''She has an autoimmune condition, Lupus, which has taken her years to get under control, by taking care of herself. She looks beautiful.''
