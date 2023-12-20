“She’s the Man” Star Amanda Bynes Explains Why She Looks Different Now

After remaining mostly out of the spotlight for over ten years, She’s the Man star Amanda Bynes is re-emerging in the entertainment industry with a fresh role. But the fans noticed her look had changed since she was on top. However, Amanda has a valid explanation for that.

Amanda has become a podcast host.

Amanda Bynes made a comeback to entertainment by taking on a new role as a podcast host. After a prolonged absence from the spotlight, the actress launched Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. This series, which is also accessible in video format, represents the actress’s first on-camera project since her appearance in the 2010 comedy film Easy A.



In the first episode, she engages in a conversation with a tattoo artist, delving into Amanda’s personal choice to get a heart tattoo on her face — a move that surprised fans back in 2019. ‘Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter,’ Amanda said.



She disappeared from the spotlight for over ten years.

The actress gained popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s with her show The Amanda Bynes Show before making appearances in notable films such as She’s the Man and the musical Hairspray. For over ten years, Amanda has mostly stayed away from public attention and shared little about her personal life amidst her challenges. Instead, she directed her focus towards projects beyond Hollywood, earning an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

Amanda commented on why her look had changed since then.

After her comeback, many fans have noticed that her appearance has changed. Amanda decided to address this and explained that she underwent cosmetic surgery on her face. Bynes disclosed that she had undergone blepharoplasty, a procedure aimed at removing skin around the eyelids, often known as an eye lift. “I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corner of my eyes,” Bynes shared. The actress expressed that the surgery significantly boosted her self-esteem. “It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look,” she said. “I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

