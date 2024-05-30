Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Went Viral With a Dance Video but Everyone Focuses Only on One Detail

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has recently taken the internet by storm with her latest dance video. Demonstrating impressive moves and undeniable talent, Shiloh’s performance quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and media outlets alike. However, between the praise and excitement, the online conversation seems to be fixated on one particular aspect.

Her choreographer, Lil Kelaan Carter, captioned the Instagram post, saying “Her movement is crazy! Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj.” Fans quickly filled the comments section, praising Shiloh’s talent, but in addition, noticing how much she looks like her father. “I see Brad dancing. So much resemblance of him in her expressions,” one user said, while another added, “She will be a future star in the dance world!” Shiloh’s dance skills have caught attention in the past too. In 2022, Brad Pitt expressed his appreciation for his daughter’s love for dance. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad said of Shiloh’s passion for dance, noting her beauty and skill. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he joked.

Besides Shiloh, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have five more kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne Shiloh. The Jolie-Pitt family has faced challenges, especially after Brad and Angelina’s bitter split. The super famous couple has been involved in long custody battles and disputes over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the roughness, Angelina has always spoken affectionately of her children, referring to them as her “best friends.” In a 2023 interview, she mentioned her close bond with her kids. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she said. Angelina also acknowledged the family’s journey toward healing, stating, “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength ... we had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.” The Maleficent star often goes out in public with her children, showing their tight-knit relationship. This year, she was seen with her daughter Vivienne at the Broadway opening of The Outsiders, which Angelina co-produced.

