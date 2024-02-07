Sofía Vergara Reveals the Truth Behind Her Divorce

In 2015, Vergara got married to actor Joe Manganiello. It was her second time getting married. She had her first marriage when she was 19 in Colombia. Vergara and Manganiello were really close during their relationship and marriage. They even went to Vergara’s son’s graduation ceremony together. But, sadly, they told everyone about their decision to get a divorce seven years later in 2023.



Joe Manganiello wanted to spend all his life with Sofía.

AlterPhotos/ABACA/Abaca/East News , zz/Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

After Vergara divorced Gonzales, her first husband, two years into their marriage, she moved to the USA with her son and family. Later on, she got engaged to actor Nick Loeb, but their engagement ended, and they broke up in 2014. Soon after that, Vergara started dating actor Joe Manganiello. They didn’t waste much time and got married in Palm Beach in 2015.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara were spotted at her son Manolo’s graduation ceremony from Emerson College in Boston. In 2020, Manganiello talked about how he knew right away that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Vergara. He said, “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

They kept the real reason for the divorce secret.

It was a big surprise. Vergara and Manganiello said they were no longer together and getting a divorce in July 2023. They said it was a tough decision, and they asked for privacy during this time. For about a year, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello kept quiet about their divorce, which happened after seven years of marriage. Despite no longer being a couple, they stayed friendly with each other. Manganiello even sent birthday wishes to Vergara on her 51st birthday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

They really tried hard to make things work, and they genuinely love each other, the insider shares. Nobody likes constant arguments with their partner, though. Joe only has good things to say about Sofía; he thinks she’s a wonderful person. Despite that, they realized they weren’t the best match for the long run. Recently, Sofía Vergara shared more about her separation from Joe Manganiello while discussing her upcoming Netflix miniseries, Griselda. She explained their marriage faced challenges because Joe wanted kids, but Sofía felt she was too old for it and didn’t want to go through motherhood again.

Sofía feels more like a grandmother.

ABACA/Abaca/East News , zz/RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Now that her son Manolo is 32, she feels ready to be a grandmother rather than a mother. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofía recovered after the divorce and started dating again.

Sofía continued living her best life. There were rumors about her dating an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman, and they were spotted together multiple times after her divorce. According to someone in the know, “She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy.” The insider added, “Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now.”

The decision to have children and the timing of parenthood is a deeply personal choice that varies from person to person. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and individuals have the autonomy to make these life-altering decisions based on their unique circumstances, values, and aspirations.