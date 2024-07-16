Suki Waterhouse Stuns in a Bikini 4 Months After Giving Birth and People Spot the Same Thing

Robert Pattinson’s fiancée and baby mama Suki Waterhouse is turning the heat up! The 32-year-old singer flaunted her toned figure by the pool in a series of photos just 4 months after giving birth to her daughter.

Suki and Robert welcomed their baby girl in March. In an interview with British Vogue, Suki revealed that she cried tears of joy when she found out she was having a daughter. She described the postpartum period as “humbling,” filled with laughter, tears, and hormones.

But just 4 months after delivering her baby girl, Suki seems to be as dazzling as ever. The actress recently turned heads on Instagram when she flaunted her enviable figure in a tiny, red string bikini. In the photos, Suki looks stunning as she lounged by the edge of a swimming pool at what seemed to be a luxurious hotel resort.