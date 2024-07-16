Suki Waterhouse Stuns in a Bikini 4 Months After Giving Birth and People Spot the Same Thing
Robert Pattinson’s fiancée and baby mama Suki Waterhouse is turning the heat up! The 32-year-old singer flaunted her toned figure by the pool in a series of photos just 4 months after giving birth to her daughter.
Suki and Robert welcomed their baby girl in March. In an interview with British Vogue, Suki revealed that she cried tears of joy when she found out she was having a daughter. She described the postpartum period as “humbling,” filled with laughter, tears, and hormones.
But just 4 months after delivering her baby girl, Suki seems to be as dazzling as ever. The actress recently turned heads on Instagram when she flaunted her enviable figure in a tiny, red string bikini. In the photos, Suki looks stunning as she lounged by the edge of a swimming pool at what seemed to be a luxurious hotel resort.
In the same post, Suki shared a delightful shot of herself and two friends relaxing on sun loungers. The trio enjoyed a tray filled with various berries—blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Suki playfully captioned the photo, “Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓.”
Fans couldn’t help but admire her quick postpartum glow while wondering how she did it! “Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole...child”, wondered a person. “How does she look this good postpartum?” added another.
Suki earlier shared a tender photo of herself holding her baby, check it out here.