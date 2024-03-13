Taylor Swift’s Talent Was Inherited By Her Famous Ancestor

Now and then, life throws us some amusing surprises, often in the form of coincidences. Recently, Taylor Swift stumbled upon a fascinating one — she’s related to the renowned poet Emily Dickinson! This unexpected revelation came to light thanks to Ancestry, a company specializing in uncovering family connections.

It turns out that Taylor and Emily are distant cousins, related through ancestors who lived in Connecticut a long time ago. Even though they lived in different centuries, they share some family history. This news adds a new layer of meaning to Taylor’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Some fans think Emily’s influence might be behind some of Taylor’s songs.

Taylor herself once mentioned Emily Dickinson when talking about her own writing style. She explained that she has different ways of writing lyrics, like using a quill pen or a fountain pen. She even joked that if her lyrics sound like they were written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother sewing lace curtains, it’s her way of writing in the Quill genre. Some fans have connected Taylor’s album Evermore to Emily Dickinson’s poetry, especially because Taylor announced its release on Emily’s birthday. There’s even a theory that one of Taylor’s songs, Ivy, was inspired by Emily’s love life. Taylor’s new album, which is coming out on April 19, is sure to get fans talking even more about her connection to Emily Dickinson!