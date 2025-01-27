Test: Can You Distinguish a Branded Item From a Fake?

Quizzes
10 hours ago

Sometimes it can be quite difficult to distinguish an original item from a fake, especially if you can’t tell by eye the quality of the seams or spot small nuances in the color shades. However, sometimes more noticeable details can give away low-quality items. We decided to change just a couple of little things on the original items, so you can check whether you can immediately spot a fake.

1. Lacoste T-shirts

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© whity / Flickr, © CC BY 2.0

2. iPhones

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Cullen Steber / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY-SA 4.0

3. Saint Laurent bags

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Fadchwizo Rodawomt / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY-SA 4.0

4. Nike sneakers

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Corvettec6r / Wikimedia Commons

5. Louis Vuitton bags

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© MelodeeMay / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY-SA 4.0

6. Levi’s jeans

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Perry Goh / Flickr, © CC BY 2.0

7. FILA sneakers

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Laiyenbr / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY-SA 4.0

8. Burberry bags

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Soul 2 Amor / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY 2.0

9. PUMA sneakers

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Peter Lindberg / Flickr, © CC BY 2.0

10. Givenchy perfume

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Kiki Store / Flickr

11. Adidas sneakers

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© adifansnet / Flickr, © CC BY-SA 2.0

12. Chanel bags

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Liu Wen Cheng / Wikimedia Commons, © CC BY-SA 2.0

13. Reebok sneakers

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Wes C / Flickr, © CC BY 2.0

Answers:

  1. The original Lacoste logo features 4 colors: green, red, black, and white. Since 1984, the crocodile’s mouth has been red.
  2. The Apple logo is an apple, featuring a bite on the right side. The last detail was added so that the fruit would not be accidentally mistaken for a cherry.
  3. On the original Saint Laurent bags, the letters YSL are intertwined in a special way: the letter “S” first passes under the right top of the letter “Y,” overlaps the left top, then goes behind the base of the letter, overlaps the top of the letter “L” and hides under the bottom.
  4. The logo on Nike products looks like the Swoosh with a sharp curlicue on the left and a smoother line on the right, as if someone scribbled on the paper with a pen.
  5. The original Louis Vuitton bags feature a distinct pattern of 4 elements: the letters “LV,” a dark star in a light rhombus, a light star and a dark flower in a light circle. A certain distance is kept between all elements.
  6. Since 1969, the red Levi’s logo has had 2 identical arches at the bottom, resembling the shape of a bat’s wing.
  7. In the FILA logo, the last 2 letters are linked at the bottom, with the letter “A” having a small gap at the bottom left.
  8. On the original Burberry bags, there are only 2 red stripes running between the black and white stripes, intersecting at right angles.
  9. Until 1974, the tail of the puma on the PUMA logo was almost parallel to the animal’s body, but after that the designers raised it upwards.
  10. The combination of letters CH appears in the name of the company.
  11. On some Adidas products, you can still see a trefoil, which is crossed by 3 stripes. A distinctive feature of the flower is that it must have a cutout at the bottom in the form of the letter “M.”
  12. On authentic Chanel bags, the 2 letters “C” are necessarily intertwined. The right letter on top goes above the left, and the bottom letter goes below it.
  13. There is no “a” in the name of Reebok.

And here are a few tips that can help you spot a fake item.

Preview photo credit adifansnet / Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads