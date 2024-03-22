The Cast of Avatar 2: It’s Time to Reveal What’s Behind the Magic (Computer Graphics Worked Wonders)

The Avatar franchise is probably one of the most loved by the audience. And this is justified! Great plot and mind-blowing computer graphics do their job to bring us to a completely different dimension! However, behind those masks, retouch, and makeup, some talented actors bring the universe to life. We decided to take a look at what happens behind the scenes and check how the cast of Avatar 2 looks in real life.

Sam Worthington — Jake Sully

Sam Worthington returned to the cast of Avatar 2 as Jake Sully, representing a significant evolution for the character. Having permanently transitioned into his Na’vi form, Jake now embodies the essence of Pandora’s indigenous people. As the leader of the Omaticaya tribe, he assumes a pivotal role in navigating the delicate balance between the Na’vi and the encroaching human presence. Reflecting on the extensive journey of creating the sequel, Worthington reminisces about the initial phases, dating back to approximately 2015, with the actual production commencing in 2017. He describes the process as a gradual unfolding, akin to embarking on an epic odyssey rather than merely undertaking the making of a film. Furthermore, Worthington sheds light on the formidable challenges posed by the film’s underwater sequences. He emphasizes the groundbreaking nature of the endeavor, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the vision shared with director James Cameron. Their collaborative synergy thrives on Worthington’s fearless approach, characterized by an unyielding readiness to immerse himself fully in the creative process, unencumbered by technical concerns.

Zoe Saldaña — Neytiri

Neytiri’s character development in the Avatar franchise is deeply intertwined with her relationship with Jake Sully. Despite initial reservations about humans, her encounter with Jake leads to a profound transformation. Through her guidance, Jake not only learns the ways of the Na’vi but also earns Neytiri’s trust and affection. Their bond grows as they face adversity together, ultimately culminating in their victory over the invading forces. In the sequel, Neytiri’s role extends beyond being Jake’s partner. She assumes the responsibilities of motherhood, nurturing, and protecting their children while continuing to fight alongside Jake against the renewed threat posed by humans. Neytiri’s evolution from a skeptical warrior to a devoted mother reflects her resilience and adaptability in the face of changing circumstances. Zoe Saldaña’s portrayal of Neytiri resonates with audiences, capturing the character’s complexity and strength. Her return to the role not only enhances the continuity of the franchise but also reaffirms her versatility as an actor. With her upcoming appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Saldaña continues to showcase her talent for portraying compelling and multifaceted characters across different cinematic universes.

Stephen Lang — Colonel Miles Quaritch

Stephen Lang’s return to the Avatar universe as Colonel Miles Quaritch marks a significant development in the ongoing saga of Pandora. Despite his apparent demise at the hands of Jake Sully in the first film, Quaritch’s resurrection underscores the persistent threat he poses to the Na’vi and their way of life. Through the preservation of his memories and essence, scientists engineer his return in an Avatar body, reigniting his quest for domination. Quaritch’s vendetta against Jake symbolizes the ongoing struggle between humanity’s insatiable greed for resources and Pandora’s fragile ecosystem. His relentless pursuit of vengeance serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked ambition and the lengths some will go to maintain power. Stephen Lang’s portrayal of Quaritch brings depth and intensity to the character, capturing his unwavering determination and ruthless nature. Lang’s diverse filmography, spanning roles such as Freddy Lounds in Manhunter and Ike Clanton in Tombstone, showcases his versatility as an actor capable of embodying a wide range of characters. His portrayal of The Blind Man in Don’t Breathe further highlights his ability to captivate audiences with complex and morally ambiguous roles, making him a formidable presence in the cinematic landscape.

Sigourney Weaver — Kiri

The veteran actress, aged 74, portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. However, in Avatar: The Way of Water, she takes on a whole new role: Kiri. Kiri is a 14-year-old Na’vi girl, adopted by Jake and Neytiri, but her unique story sets her apart. She was conceived and carried in Grace’s Avatar body, which is now brain-dead. Kiri has a deep bond with nature and the creatures of Pandora, especially the spirit of Eywa, the Na’vi deity. Given her unusual conception, some liken her to a «Na’vi Jesus.» Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Kiri promises to add layers of intrigue and complexity to the sequel. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles, from Dr. Grace Augustine to the enigmatic Kiri, showcases her versatility as an actress.

Kate Winslet — Ronal

Cliff Curtis — Tonowari

Cliff Curtis steps into the shoes of Tonowari, the revered leader of the Metkayina tribe, akin to the role Jake Sully plays among the Na’vi. Tonowari’s leadership is vital for the survival and prosperity of his people, particularly in the intricate and challenging underwater realm they inhabit. To embody the character authentically, Curtis underwent rigorous training in free diving, immersing himself in the art of breath-holding and underwater exploration. This dedication allowed him to seamlessly inhabit Tonowari’s world, capturing the essence of a natural-born water dweller. During interviews, Curtis expressed his profound connection to the aquatic environment, describing it as a «peak experience» that resonated deeply with him. He embraced the challenges of filming underwater scenes, finding solace and familiarity in the submerged world, which he likened to a second home. Curtis’s enthusiasm for the project and his portrayal of Tonowari as a leader deeply rooted in his surroundings promise to elevate the narrative of Avatar with authenticity and depth. His commitment to mastering free diving underscores his dedication to bringing Tonowari’s character to life in a compelling and believable manner, enriching the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Jamie Flatters — Neteyam

Jamie Flatters assumes the role of Neteyam, the firstborn son of Jake and Neytiri, in the much-anticipated Avatar sequel. Despite being the eldest, Neteyam often finds himself entangled in misadventures due to the influence of his spirited younger brother, Lo’ak, portrayed by Britain Dalton. As the older sibling, Neteyam shoulders the weight of his father’s expectations, striving to set a positive example and safeguard his family in the face of adversity. Throughout the film, Neteyam grapples with the immense pressure of his responsibilities, feeling the burden of his father’s demands to protect and guide his siblings. Despite his efforts, tragedy befalls him during a harrowing battle against the relentless RDA forces. In a heart-wrenching act of bravery, Neteyam sacrifices himself in a valiant attempt to shield his family from harm’s way. Jamie Flatters’s portrayal of Neteyam showcases his versatility as an actor, building upon his previous roles such as Prince Tedros in Netflix’s adaptation of The School for Good and Evil and William Sinclair in The Forgotten Battle. His nuanced performance delves into the complexities of familial bonds, duty, and sacrifice, adding emotional depth to the character and further immersing audiences in the rich tapestry of the Avatar universe.

Britain Dalton — Lo’ak

Britain Dalton takes on the role of Lo’ak, the second son of Jake and Neytiri in the Avatar sequel. Lo’ak is known for his rebellious nature and tendency to disregard his parents’ instructions. He often finds himself in trouble because he struggles to follow his father’s rules. Describing his character, Dalton mentioned that Lo’ak is a rebel who frequently gets into trouble. He feels like an outcast, isolated from others due to his behavior and choices. Despite his defiance, Lo’ak’s journey is one of growth and self-discovery as he navigates the complexities of family expectations and his own identity. Dalton’s portrayal of Lo’ak promises to bring depth and authenticity to the character, offering audiences a compelling exploration of youth, rebellion, and belonging in the fantastical world of Pandora.

Bailey Bass — Tsireya

Tsireya, the daughter of Ronal and Tonowari, assists Jake’s children in familiarizing themselves with the Reef People’s island, both on land and underwater. She shares a special connection with Lo’ak, Jake’s son, evident from the sparks that fly when they meet, particularly when Tsireya emerges from the water. Bailey Bass, known for her role as Claudia in the AMC series Interview with the Vampire, portrays Tsireya. Additionally, she has made appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Bass’s portrayal of Tsireya promises to add an extra touch to the character, showcasing her warmth and kindness as she guides Jake’s children. Her chemistry with Lo’ak adds an intriguing dynamic to their relationship, hinting at potential romantic developments amidst the challenges they face in the vibrant world of the Reef People’s island.

Filip Geljo — Aonung

Filip Geljo, a Canadian actor, plays Ao’nung, the son of Ronal and Tonowari in Avatar 2. Ao’nung is recognized for his role as one of the teenagers who initially bullies Kiri, leading to a confrontation with Lo’ak and Neteyam. However, as the story progresses, Ao’nung becomes friends with the Sully children and extends his hand to help Lo’ak retrieve his captured Tulkun. In the film, Geljo’s portrayal of Ao’nung captures the character’s development from being a bully to a supportive ally. His transformation highlights themes of friendship, forgiveness, and redemption, adding depth to the narrative. Geljo’s performance promises to resonate with audiences, offering a nuanced portrayal of a character navigating the complexities of peer relationships and personal growth amidst the challenges of Pandora’s lush and diverse landscape.

CCH Pounder — Mo’at

CCH Pounder reprises her role as Mo’at, the spiritual leader of the Omaticaya tribe and Neytiri’s mother, in a brief appearance. As the Sully family seeks refuge with the water tribe, Mo’at’s screen time is significantly reduced compared to her supporting role in the original Avatar. Pounder’s portrayal of Mo’at, although brief, adds depth to the film, offering insight into the Omaticaya’s traditions and values. Despite her limited appearance, Mo’at’s wisdom and guidance play a crucial role in shaping the Sully family’s journey. While Pounder’s screen time may be brief, her presence resonates with audiences, contributing to the rich tapestry of the Avatar universe. Her performance as Mo’at serves as a reminder of the importance of tradition and spirituality in the face of adversity.