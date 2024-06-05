The Girl Who Tormented Me Became My Boss and She’s Ruining My Life Again

Our reader's story sounds like a plot twist from the worst reality show. She finally built herself back up, landed her dream job, and, just when she least expected it, her high school tormentor came back, stirring the pot again with gossip about her.

Our reader shared a story with us.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We're sorry that you have to go through this. We'd like to share some tips with you that might help you out.

Document everything.

Start keeping a record of any inappropriate behavior. Note down dates, times, details of what was said or done, and any witnesses present. This documentation can be helpful if you need to take further action, like filing a formal complaint with HR. If the gossiping continues and creates a hostile work environment, reach out to HR. They can offer guidance and take appropriate action to address the situation.

Talk to her.

Consider having a private conversation with your boss to address the rumors directly. However, stay away from it if you feel this might make the situation worse. If you choose to do this, you could say something like, "I wanted to address the rumor circulating about me. It's simply not true, and I'm concerned it's affecting my reputation at work."

Get your friends’ support.

Having supportive colleagues can make a big difference. Look for a trusted coworker, someone you believe is genuine and wouldn't spread rumors themselves. Briefly confide in them about the situation with your boss. You don't need to go into every detail, but simply explaining there's a history, and you're feeling targeted can be enough. Their support can help you feel less alone and get through this with more confidence.

Know your rights.

Familiarize yourself with your company's policies. Many workplaces have clear guidelines outlining acceptable behavior and procedures for filing complaints. Having this knowledge can empower you to take action if necessary. If her behavior becomes worse or creates a hostile work environment, consider a consultation with an employment lawyer.