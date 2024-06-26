The Real Reason Japan’s Empress Wore a Mask With Queen Camilla Revealed

Empress Masako of Japan wore a surprising accessory during her visit to the U.K. with Emperor Naruhito. When they were welcomed, she put on a face mask that matched her white outfit for the ride to Buckingham Palace. But there was more to it than just fashion.

Masako, 60, was all smiles without her face mask when the day officially began.

Jonathan Brady/Associated Press/East News Sussan 11 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

On June 25, during a horse-drawn carriage ride after the ceremonial welcome, Empress Masako wore the mask. Once they went inside Buckingham Palace for lunch and to look at some items from the Royal Collection, she took it off. The reason for the mask? Empress Masako is allergic to horses, according to royal reporter Rebecca English from the Daily Mail.

Prince Louis, age 6, also had a funny moment with horses. During a carriage ride at Trooping the Colour in June 2023, he briefly held his nose, probably because of the horses’ smell.

Prince William greeted her and Emperor Naruhito at their hotel in London.

The Prince of Wales, 41, took on this key role alone, highlighting his position as heir to the throne, a duty his wife, Kate Middleton, has joined him for in the past. Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, continues to stay out of the spotlight while receiving cancer treatment. Although she appeared in public for the first time in nearly six months at Trooping the Colour on June 15, it didn’t mean she was back to work.

“She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can,” a source close to the royal family tells. Prince William then accompanied the Emperor and Empress of Japan to Horse Guards Parade, where they greeted King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, at the ceremonial welcome.

Presentations were made, accompanied by a Royal Salute and the playing of the Japanese national anthem.

King Charles and Emperor Naruhito, aged 64, inspected a Guard of Honour formed by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, where Prince William holds the honorary colonel position. Following this, they embarked on a carriage ride along The Mall in London, adorned with both Japanese and Union Jack flags, making their way to Buckingham Palace.

Jonathan Brady/Associated Press/East News

State visits are pivotal diplomatic duties for the British royal family, crucial for strengthening relationships with nations worldwide. The upcoming visit from Japan was announced in late April, marking King Charles’ return to public duties amidst his ongoing cancer treatment.

Preview photo credit Jonathan Brady/Associated Press/East News