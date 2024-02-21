The Reason Why Paris Jackson Removed Her 80+ Tattoos With Body Makeup For a Red Carpet Look

At the 2024 Grammys, Paris Jackson turned heads with her appearance on the red carpet. Yet, it wasn’t her outfit that drew people’s interest, but rather what was missing from her look. Fans and observers were intrigued to notice that even though she had multiple tattoos, Paris showed up completely ink-free. This sparked questions about why she chose to conceal them all for the event.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has been getting tattoos for years. She has lots of different designs, like chakra symbols, quotes from books, and symbols inspired by Led Zeppelin. She even has tattoos that match with many of her friends, like Cara Delevingne, and in 2020 she even tried her hand at tattooing by inking herself in the foot. At the 2024 Grammys, she rocked a strapless black dress with revealing cutouts, making sure to show off her “magic trick” as all her body art seemingly vanished. But why did the model and singer choose to temporarily hide all her 80+ tattoos?

Well, the 25-year-old just wanted to try something completely different and unique, and this was the answer. In a humorous reel posted on Instagram with the question, “Why did Paris cover her tattoos?”, the answer was given by a voice-over clip of Kim Kardashian saying a now popular quote, “Because it’s iconic, and I love to do iconic things.”

But she has Cover Fx to thank for the element of mystery in her look. The cosmetics company took the opportunity to prove the quality of their products, and they partnered with Jackson to create the jaw-dropping transformation. With celebrity makeup artist Tyson Fountaine at the helm of the makeover, she became almost unrecognizable. In a time-lapse video, it’s possible to see the look come to life and slowly see the tattoos disappear from her arms, hands, and chest, making for an impressive before-and-after.

