10 Rare Dog Breeds You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

When it comes to dog breeds, some are so rare or overlooked that even seasoned dog enthusiasts might struggle to recognize them. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), this list highlights the dogs ranked 191st through 200th in popularity—hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Despite their obscurity, many of these breeds boast unique traits that make them perfect for specific lifestyles or tasks—but they’re not for everyone.

1. Canaan Dog

Sitting at the very bottom of the AKC’s popularity list at number 200, the Canaan Dog is as rare as they come in the U.S. But don’t let its low ranking fool you. This medium-sized, rugged herder is Israel’s national dog and one of the AKC’s oldest recognized breeds. They’re fiercely loyal to their families but tend to keep strangers at arm’s length. Their natural dog-aggressiveness comes from their wild roots, where defending territory was a matter of survival. If you’re an active person who loves a good challenge, this tireless companion could be your perfect match.

2. Cesky Terrier

Looking for a rare gem? Meet the Cesky Terrier, a playful little adventurer with only about 600 of them living in the U.S. Compact at just 13 inches tall, this breed was developed by blending the Scottish Terrier and Sealyham Terrier. The result? A clever, affectionate, and muscular dog that’s great with kids. They’re the kind of pet that’ll keep you entertained while also being your loyal walking buddy—if you’re lucky enough to find one.

3. Polish Lowland Sheepdog

With its shaggy coat and big personality, the Polish Lowland Sheepdog (or PON) is a standout. Originally bred to herd flocks by day and guard them by night, these dogs are all about hard work and determination. They’re smart, confident, and sometimes a little stubborn, but that just adds to their charm. Perfect for an active owner who loves a dog with both brains and muscular strength, the PON is a fluffy ball of energy and heart.

4. Finnish Spitz

Known as the “Barking Bird Dog,” the Finnish Spitz is a tiny bundle of hunting energy with a voice to match. In Finland, they even have barking contests to crown the “King Barker!” While their vocalizations might not be for everyone, their fans find their chatter endearing. Brave and loyal, this breed’s lively spirit makes them a great fit for owners who enjoy an energetic and talkative companion.

5. Belgian Laekenois

Meet the least famous of the four Belgian herding breeds: the Laekenois. These hardworking dogs were once tasked with guarding linen fields and flocks, proving their versatility and smarts. Friendly with their families but watchful around strangers, they’re devoted, energetic, and always ready to learn. If you’re up for the challenge of meeting their exercise needs, the Laekenois makes a fantastic and affectionate companion.

6. Azawakh

Straight from the deserts of West Africa, the Azawakh is as sleek as they come. With a silhouette that practically screams “sprinter,” this sighthound is built for speed and endurance. They were originally hunting partners, but their elegance and loyalty have earned them a place in modern homes. Their reserved nature with strangers makes them a bit of an enigma, but for the right owner, they’re an absolute treasure.

7. Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen

Don’t let the long name scare you off—the GBGV is a fun-loving French hound with stamina to spare. Bred to navigate the thorny, rocky terrain of the Vendée region, these dogs are tough yet charming. They’re not hyperactive but do love staying busy, making them great companions for families who enjoy outdoor adventures. Plus, their friendly nature and comical antics make them impossible not to love.

8. Norwegian Lundehund

Ever heard of a dog with six toes? Meet the Norwegian Lundehund, a puffin-hunting specialist from Norway’s rugged coasts. Once essential for food gathering, these quirky dogs have unique traits like incredible flexibility and a knack for scaling cliffs. They’re rare, and their care needs can be a bit specific, but their fascinating history and lovable oddities make them a must-see for dog enthusiasts.

9. English Foxhound

A noble hunter with a heart of gold, the English Foxhound is all about the chase. These pack-oriented hounds are driven by their powerful scenting ability and love of the hunt. While they’re not your typical house pet, they’re gentle, sociable, and thrive in active, social settings. Perfect for owners who love the outdoors and can embrace their instinctive drive, the English Foxhound is a loyal and hardworking companion.

10. Sloughi

Graceful and dignified, the Sloughi is an ancient sighthound from North Africa. Bred to hunt across harsh desert landscapes, these dogs are as tough as they are elegant. They’re gentle with their families but naturally reserved with strangers, making them devoted yet low-key companions. If you’re drawn to quiet elegance and a rich history, the Sloughi might just steal your heart.