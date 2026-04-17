Top 9 Pedicure Colors Nail Experts Recommend for Summer 2026
Forget the bag, forget the shoes, this summer everyone’s eyes are going straight to your feet. Pedicure trends in 2026 are having a full-on glow-up, with nail designs so good they basically count as an outfit. Pearl nails, sunset ombré, blueberry vibe...your toes called, and they want a makeover.
Floral Patterns
Floral nail art on your toes? Adorable but also very 2021.
This summer, your pedicure should whisper “quiet luxury,” not scream “craft afternoon.” One perfect shade beats ten tiny painted petals, every time.
Glossy Zebra Prints
Your toes are about to get feral in the best way. Glossy zebra print is the boldest pedicure trend of summer 2026, and it’s not here to be subtle.
Black and white, graphic and fierce, this design has that runway-meets-poolside energy that makes flip-flops look like a fashion statement. The secret weapon? The gloss. A high-shine top coat is what takes this from costume to actually cool.
Pearl Finish
Bare and beige pedicure had its “no-makeup makeup” moment, but in summer 2026, plain nude nails on your toes are just forgettable.
Your feet are out, and your sandals are cute, but why is your pedicure invisible? Swap the nothing-nude for a pearl or milky white gel that still looks natural but actually catches the light. Ask your nail tech for a single layer of opalescent gel, same effortless vibe, but make it glow.
Coral
Coral is that friend who shows up to every summer party and somehow always looks the best in the photos. In 2026, it’s back, it’s glossier, and it’s done apologizing for being everyone’s favorite. This warm, sun-drenched shade sits in that perfect sweet spot between orange and pink.
Chocolate Brown
While everyone else is doing coral and pink, your espresso-toned toes are giving quiet confidence and zero effort. This deep, warm brown looks insanely good against tanned skin, pairs with literally everything in your wardrobe, and feels like the cool girl who doesn’t need to try.
Ask your nail tech for a rich chocolate gel in a glossy finish — think melted dark chocolate, not muddy brown. One coat, high shine, and suddenly your feet are the most interesting thing in the room.
Chromatic Nude
Plain nude nails are giving “I ran out of time,” and summer 2026 deserves better. Yes, glitter exists, but chunky sparkle on your toes is just as outdated as the bare look.
The real move? A soft chromatic nude. Same understated energy as your natural nail, but with a subtle color-shifting finish that catches the light like liquid silk. Ask your nail tech for a chrome nude gel, no glitter, no fuss, just quietly stunning.
Pistachio Green
Pistachio green is having a full moment, and honestly, your toes deserve a taste. This soft, muted green sits right between sage and mint, and looks absolutely dreamy against sun-kissed skin. It’s the kind of color that makes people stop and ask, “Wait, what shade is that?” every single time.
Toffee Brown
Think chocolate brown’s sun-kissed, lighter sister; toffee is the shade that looks like summer poured straight onto your nails. Warm, golden-brown and impossibly flattering against any skin tone, this is the pedicure color you don’t know you need until you see it in person. Cozy but make it chic, sweet but make it sophisticated: toffee brown is the most wearable trend of summer 2026, and nobody is talking about it enough.
Baby Blue
Something about baby blue on your feet hits different. It’s unexpected, it’s fresh, and it makes your pedicure look like it came straight off a 2026 runway without even trying. This isn’t your grandmother’s light blue; it’s cooler, cleaner and, paired with the right sandal, it’s genuinely stopping traffic. The most effortless statement your toes will ever make this summer.
Now it’s your turn, which pedicure trend are you booking this summer?
Obsessed with nail trends too? Your toes are sorted, now it’s time to take that energy all the way up. From vanilla white to brick red and bold teal, the hottest nail colors of summer 2026 are just as good on your fingertips. Check out the 10 Hottest Nail Trends That Radiate Pure Summer Energy.