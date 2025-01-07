"Definitely Cheating," Pamela Anderson Sparks Heated Controversy at 2025 Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson, 57, exuded elegance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, where the fresh-faced star looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet in a chic black dress. To the surprise of the press and viewers watching at home, she decided to bring one of the most important people in her life as her date.

The former Baywatch star arrived at the event accompanied by her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee. The actress donned an elegant sleeveless black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress featured a beautifully ruched bodice and was paired with matching opera gloves. Staying true to her commitment to sustainability, Pamela accessorized with Pandora lab-grown diamonds, including a sparkling necklace, earrings, and bracelet. Meanwhile, Brandon coordinated perfectly with his mother’s style, wearing a timeless black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie.

Pamela Anderson was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in The Last Showgirl, marking her first-ever Golden Globes nomination. The actress earned critical acclaim for her stunning comeback performance in Gia Coppola’s film, which tells the story of a seasoned showgirl whose three-decade career comes to an abrupt end. After being typecast as a sex symbol early in her career and facing setbacks like the 1996 box office failure Barb Wire, Anderson is finally gaining the serious recognition she deserves. Upon receiving her first-ever Golden Globes nomination, the iconic actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for the acknowledgment, saying, “I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hardworking companions on this interesting journey... It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky.”

Anderson shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing her gratitude: “Thank you to the @goldenglobes for the beautiful evening—congratulations to all the winners, fellow nominees, and inspired filmmakers... It was exciting to be surrounded by so many talented artists... I can’t wait to be back.” Her post quickly garnered praise from her followers, with comments such as, “An absolute legend,” “Looking absolutely gorgeous,” “Elegantly beautiful without forcing anything 😍,” “You are so beautiful 😭,” and “You are an inspiration to every woman!” Others added, “I love you @pamelaanderson. A classic beauty. A national treasure,” and “She’s a bombshell even without makeup, who would’ve known 🤯🤩 Very few ppl would look this good 😍.”

However, her appearance did not go unnoticed by a more critical audience. Some eagle-eyed observers took issue with the minimal makeup look, with one remarking, “She has makeup on; she just doesn’t have any eye makeup like eyeliner or mascara. I find without it, as an older woman, it makes you look tired. A little bit of mascara wakes your eyes up.” Another comment echoed this sentiment, saying, “Pamela Anderson is definitely wearing a little makeup. She’s still beautiful, though, especially when she smiles.” Others added, “She’s not even totally makeup-free. I admire her though,” and, “She’s definitely cheating on the makeup spectrum.” Another, offering a more detailed critique, said, “The thing is, she is wearing minimal makeup and not makeup-free. You can see she has a light foundation, thin eyebrow pencil (or coloring), and lip gloss. She just isn’t wearing eye makeup or caking it on. Personally, I think she can do what she likes, but I think she looks ‘unfinished.’ Filling in those 70’s brows and wearing a little mascara would make all the difference, but it’s just my opinion.”

