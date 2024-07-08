“Unreal Beauty”, Martha Stewart Glows in a Glamorous Selfie at 82 and Creates a Stir

The iconic Martha Stewart is defying the conventional expectations of aging. At 82 years old, she continues to captivate her fans with her radiant appearance. Recently, she shared a stunning selfie from her trip to Las Vegas, leaving followers in awe. But what’s her secret? Let’s delve into Martha’s ageless beauty regimen.

During her Las Vegas escapade, Martha posed confidently in front of a mirror. Her flawless complexion, chic white sweater, and chunky gold jewelry showcased timeless elegance. Her blonde hair, styled in soft curls, added to her glowing allure.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing disbelief at her youthful appearance and “unreal beauty” at over 80. “...You look younger than me and I am not 50 yet!”, commented one woman. “She looks 50,” added another.



However, not everyone praised her look. Some pointed out that it looks like she got work done. “I’m afraid MS has jumped the surgical shark. IMHO she doesn’t look like herself anymore,” a person posted on her photo.

According to Martha, the secret behind her youthful look lies in eating clean, pilates thrice a week, and daily consumption of green juice.