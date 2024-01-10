Martha Stewart, 82, Shared a Hot Selfie and People Are Pointing Out a Curious Detail

82-year-old Martha Stewart looks stunning and youthful in her latest selfie. While fans are praising her for her bold look, some are expressing their concerns.

Martha defies age in the new snap.

Martha Stewart, who became known for sharing alluring selfies on Instagram after her poolside picture went viral in July 2020, is back with another captivating post. The 82-year-old shared a sultry bathroom mirror selfie recently. In the new picture, she can be seen posing in a silver nightgown.

“After an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible, by the way — we went to bed early, and I wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with a robe),” she wrote in the caption. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed — it must be the $$$$$ outfit!”

Her selfie received mixed reactions from people.

Fans poured in praises, “Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha” commented one. “Martha chill, my man is on this app!!” added another. Some shared negative feedback — “Martha honey...you gotta stop doing the Kim K faces in your nightgowns, you’re not 40 anymore,” commented a person. “If we’re going to grow older gracefully, at least be honest about it. The filters are beyond obvious, and it makes it hard to trust you!” expressed another. People also pointed out that it looks like Martha “changed” her nose.

Martha is not new to sharing sultry photos.

Stewart gained considerable attention for her July 2020 Instagram post in which she shared a selfie by the pool, even receiving numerous proposals and propositions after it went viral. Embracing her newfound status as a thirst trap expert, she shared selfie-taking tips in a TikTok campaign.