Victoria Beckham Posted Family Pics—And People Are Noticing the Same Thing

According to a magazine, there has been friction between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn’s wife, since the couple’s lavish wedding. However, the focus of the conflict has now shifted to another part of the family: Romeo and his girlfriend, Kim.

Apparently, Brooklyn doesn’t approve of his brother’s relationship with Kim and believes that she’s “not with him for the right reasons,” according to sources. The result is growing tension, awkward glances, and prolonged silence between the siblings. In fact, some claim that the Beckhams no longer speak to each other.

The family rift is said to be so severe that two camps have formed: Brooklyn and Nicola on one side, and the rest of the Beckhams on the other. To make matters worse, David and Victoria reportedly want to repair their relationship with Brooklyn, but they are not at all happy with Nicola. They see her as a disruptive figure who has caused a rift in the family.

The result? A modern version of the British royal conflict. Hence, many users have dubbed Brooklyn and Nicola “the Harry and Meghan of the Beckhams.” There’s less protocol, but the same level of drama and explosive headlines.