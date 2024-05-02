Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Sparks Debate in “Provocative” Dress at Mom’s Birthday

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter caused a stir by wearing a slip dress to her mom's 50th birthday party. Social media went wild, slamming the choice as inappropriate for her age.

Victoria Beckham, the fashionista and former '90s pop sensation, recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a big feast. Her husband, David Beckham, and their kids - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - joined in for the celebration, making it a memorable affair.

When the birthday girl posted her family photos on Instagram, everyone couldn't stop talking about Harper's stunning slip dress. It was the star of the show, triggering a wave of comments and compliments.

Harper's outfit at Victoria's birthday party not only stole the spotlight but also sparked lively discussions about fashion and age-appropriate dressing. While some found her attire cute, others felt it was too mature for her age. Nonetheless, the differing opinions brought people together, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.

One commenter expressed concern, saying, "It's a shame Harper wasn't wearing something more age-appropriate, including shoes. She's growing fast and will soon be taller than her mother." Another echoed this sentiment, stating, "She is 12 years old... maybe something more suitable for her age to wear!" Yet another participant in the debate criticized the dress choices, particularly Harper's, remarking, "Seriously bad dress choices. Harper's outfit is odd for a 12-year-old; she's having to bunch it up to avoid it being too revealing in the pictures..."

Despite the criticism, there were those who came to Harper's defense, offering words of support and admiration. "She is dressed appropriately. It's a formal occasion, and even her shoes are age-appropriate," countered one fan. Others rallied behind Harper, stating, "Does it really matter what she's wearing? She's with her mum and dad. These comments are very petty."