Victoria’s Secret Angel Sparks an Emotional Reaction Showing Her Shaved Head and Scar
Italian supermodel Bianca Balti turned heads at the Sanremo 2025 Music Festival, not just with her dazzling fashion but with her fearless authenticity. As she co-hosted the event, Balti ditched wigs and proudly showcased her shaved head and surgical scars—sending a powerful message of resilience amid her battle with stage 3C ovarian cancer.
Balti’s journey took a life-altering turn in September 2024 when she revealed on Instagram: “Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer.” Despite the diagnosis, her spirit remains unbreakable: “It’s been a week full of fear, pain, and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter, and strength.”
At Sanremo, Balti’s wardrobe choices were just as bold as her message. One standout moment? A shimmering silver Roberto Cavalli gown with a striking cut-out that framed her surgical scars—turning them into symbols of survival rather than marks to hide.
Her fashion statements didn’t stop there; she graced the stage in a custom powder blue Valentino piece by Alessandro Michele, a mesmerizing midnight-blue sequined Armani Privé gown, and an ethereal sheer Fendi Couture masterpiece.
At the festival’s press conference, Balti made her intentions clear: She wasn’t coming there to be a cancer patient. She didn’t want to talk about the pain. She could stay in bed feeling sorry for herself, but instead, she chose to be a celebration of life.
In the wake of her diagnosis, she’s found a profound new perspective, sharing: “Life happens—give it a reason.” Instead of viewing cancer as an ending, she’s embraced it as a journey of self-discovery, saying, “So far, cancer has given me a chance to find beauty through life’s hurdles.”
Balti’s electrifying presence at Sanremo was more than just a fashion moment—it was a statement of courage, self-love, and the power of embracing every chapter of life.
