VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Pranks Him With a Nasty Dating Prank

Sistine Stallone, the 25-year-old daughter of Sylvester Stallone, orchestrated a playful prank on her parents by sharing a notorious voicemail from a spurned “boyfriend” named Dimitri. The video with their reactions quickly went viral.

The TikTok video captures the reactions of 77-year-old action legend Sylvester Stallone and his 55-year-old wife, Jennifer Flavin-Stallone, as they listen to the perplexing voicemail, under the assumption that it was intended for their daughter. The Dimitri voicemail, a viral recording dating back over a decade, gained traction in a 2022 TikTok video highlighting the challenges of dating. Subsequently, it has become a TikTok trend for users to trick their parents into believing they personally received the eccentric message.

In the recorded message, an individual identifying himself as Dimitri mentioned that he was reaching out because the recipient, a woman he had encountered on the street, had not responded to his initial call. Dimitri expressed his reluctance to make a second call, stating he disliked “playing that game.” However, he emphasized his genuine appreciation for the “elegant” and “very attractive” woman. In a veiled warning, he threatened that if she did not return his call by 3 pm on Thursday, his interest would wane. Describing himself as a “complete catch” with high intelligence, prowess in bed, and substantial earnings, Dimitri asserts that he is one of the city’s few flawless men. He speculates on potential issues in the woman’s life, suggesting childhood trauma, anxiety or medication use. He concludes by stating that if there is a valid reason for not calling, he understands.

Jennifer Flavin’s reactions range from apparent shock to amused laughter, while Sylvester Stallone maintains a stoic demeanor. As Dimitri hints at an unhappy childhood and potential issues, Sylvester reacts with visible displeasure, eventually rising and walking toward the phone. Sistine’s TikTok prank has garnered over 8 million views, with commenters enjoying Sylvester Stallone’s composed yet intense response.