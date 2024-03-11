Watch: My Son Leaves Home With Suitcase and Little Sister After I Said He Can’t Have Candy for Breakfast

«He took with him the most necessary things — his sister and his toys,» the kid’s mom said.

Parenting can be challenging, particularly when faced with a child’s tantrum. TikTok user @Yana_Mom_ understands this struggle firsthand, as she shared a clip of her son’s reaction after she denied him candy for breakfast.

In the video, the mom captures her son’s defiant departure from the house, pushing his baby sister in a stroller with one hand and pulling a suitcase with the other as he walks along the edge of the road.

The child, dressed in winter attire with a black coat and blue beanie, brought along his stuffed polar bear and his baby sister wrapped in a blanket. The mom humorously captioned the video, «It was my son who left home with his sister after I didn’t allow him to eat candy for breakfast.»