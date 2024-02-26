We Ranked 15 SAG Awards 2024 Outfits From Most Elegant to Sexiest

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards, took place on February 24, 2024. As usual, the red carpet looks didn’t disappoint, with countless stars bringing their A-game in fashion.
The awards season of 2024 has already given us many other amazing celebrity-worn outfits. The 81st Golden Globe Awards kicked it off and we couldn’t miss ranking the best looks in that red carpet. So you can check them out in this article, and we’d love to know what’s your favorite outfit so far!