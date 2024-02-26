We Ranked 15 SAG Awards 2024 Outfits From Most Elegant to Sexiest

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards, took place on February 24, 2024. As usual, the red carpet looks didn’t disappoint, with countless stars bringing their A-game in fashion .

15th: Meryl Streep

14th: Rachel Brosnahan

13th: Penélope Cruz

12th: America Ferrera

11th: Halle Bailey

10th: Issa Rae

9th: Anne Hathaway

8th: Selena Gomez

7th: Emma Stone

6th: Margot Robbie

5th: Reese Witherspoon

4th: Brie Larson

3rd: Jennifer Aniston

2nd: Emily Blunt

1st: Elizabeth Debicki

