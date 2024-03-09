We «Shaved» 18 Celebrities and Their New Looks Didn’t Dissapoint

People
day ago

Embracing baldness can exude a unique masculine appeal, as seen in celebrities like Bruce Willis or Vin Diesel, who are often admired for their smooth looks. However, it’s intriguing to ponder how other stars, such as Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, or Timothée Chalamet, known for their lush locks, would appear if they were bald.

1. Robert Pattinson

Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / BWP Media / East News

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

3. Ryan Reynolds

Yomiuri Shimbun / AP / EAST NEWS

4. Benedict Cumberbatch

NPA / The Grosby Group / EAST NEWS

5. Pedro Pascal

Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

6. Jason Momoa

Admedia, Inc / Sipa USA / East News

7. Tom Cruise

ZAK BRIAN / SIPA / EAST NEWS

8. Daniel Radcliffe

CJ Rivera / Invision / AP / East News

9. Chris Evans

Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

10. Timothée Chalamet

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

11. Jensen Ackles

Berzane Nasser / ABACA / Abaca / East News

12. Justin Timberlake

Courtesy of Levi's / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News

13. Henry Cavill

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA / EAST NEWS

14. Nick Jonas

MARK RALSTON / AFP / East News

Zac Efron

Mirrorpix / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News

A haircut or a change in hair color can transform someone’s appearance. It’s crazy how some celebrities can go from looking like their usual selves to seeming like completely different people altogether.

Preview photo credit Yomiuri Shimbun / AP / EAST NEWS, Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads