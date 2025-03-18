We Tried to Get Back What We Spent on Our Wedding, and Now No One’s Coming

From the banquet to the ceremony, the suit, the dress, and all the logistics, organizing a wedding involves investing time and considerable sums of money. For this reason, in recent years, some couples have taken action to help lighten the financial burden.

For example, a couple in Houston, USA, decided to ask their guests to pay a ’ticket’ of $450 per person to attend the big event. However, the response from their guests was not what they expected since so far none of them have agreed to pay that amount, and there are still no confirmed attendees.