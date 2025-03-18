We Tried to Get Back What We Spent on Our Wedding, and Now No One’s Coming
Many people attended a wedding at some point. It is an occasion of great excitement and expectation, not only for the bride and groom, but also for the family and friends who witness the union of their love. However, it often happens that couples overspend in the planning of such an event in an attempt to make it a perfect and unforgettable moment for everyone.
From the banquet to the ceremony, the suit, the dress, and all the logistics, organizing a wedding involves investing time and considerable sums of money. For this reason, in recent years, some couples have taken action to help lighten the financial burden.
For example, a couple in Houston, USA, decided to ask their guests to pay a ’ticket’ of $450 per person to attend the big event. However, the response from their guests was not what they expected since so far none of them have agreed to pay that amount, and there are still no confirmed attendees.
Hassan Ahmed, the 23-year-old groom, shared his surprise in a video on TikTok, in which he showed his bewilderment at the lack of interest of his friends and family in contributing to the cost of the wedding. Hassan explained that they had already made significant expenses, such as the cake, a down payment on the venue, and the wedding dress, “My fiancée and I spent almost $200,000 on our wedding. We invited family and friends, but in order to attend, they will have to pay a ticket.”
Now, they are wondering if their decision to ask for money for their wedding was a mistake. The groom believes that his guests’ reaction to the cost of the ticket is because, although paying $1,000 for tickets to concerts by famous artists is common, it seems that people are not willing to invest in celebrating a wedding with friends and family.
