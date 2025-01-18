10+ Wedding Stories About Guests Who Crossed the Line

Weddings are supposed to be all about love, right? Wrong—sometimes, the guests steal the show in the most outrageous ways. These wild stories will have you wondering: what were they thinking? Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe even rethink your own guest list after reading these unbelievable tales.

  • My friend was getting married, and she had a strained relationship with her future MIL, who didn’t approve of the wedding. At the ceremony, when the couple was about to exchange rings, a woman appeared at the back of the hall, stormed down the aisle, and, without a word, threw a bucket of red paint over the bride’s dress.
    Chaos erupted, and as security dragged the person out, it came to light that the mother-in-law had hired the woman to sabotage the wedding in one final act of disapproval. The bride was devastated, and the guests were left in shock at the extreme lengths she had gone to stop the marriage.
  • When my cousin and her husband were planning on getting married, they wanted a small wedding. Something like 40 to 50 people. Both her mother and future mother-in-law weren’t having that and took it upon themselves to invite everyone and anyone they could.
    The guest list quickly shot up to around 700 people. They ended up changing the venue to somewhere way out of state to cut down the guest list and have the smallish wedding they wanted. DedicatedP****Profile / Reddit
  • A couple showed up at the reception too late for the dinner, it was already over, so they went into the restaurant of the hotel and charged their meals to the wedding party. picksandchooses / Reddit
  • At my sister’s wedding reception, our cousin asked her and my new bro-in-law if she could stop the music and dancing while she sang a song she had written about their wedding. My sister was annoyed but agreed because, wow, she wrote this song just for them. So we all stop dancing and stand around awkwardly while she sings this long, long, loooooong song that doesn’t really make sense but has to do with love or whatever.
    A few weeks later, my sister finds out through Facebook that this cousin sang the exact same song at multiple other weddings. The nerve. Stopping weddings dead in their tracks to be the focus of attention by lying that the song you’re singing was written just for them. We all got a good laugh out of that. SAMO1415 / Reddit
  • My great aunt called my bride and asked her to come pick her up from the airport... four hours before the wedding. Louis_Farizee / Reddit
  • Best man used his best man speech to propose to his girlfriend. And no, he did not run by the groom first. BurgNast / Reddit
  • Cousin of the bride stole the basket full of checks and cash. fatmeatboy / Reddit
  • My friend couldn’t afford to spend much on his wedding. And although the venue was large enough to invite a lot of people, it became clear pretty quickly that the set menu dinner would not be enough for everyone (probably due to poor planning or w/e).
    I was sitting at a table with a bunch of our coworkers and our boss, and we collectively decided to decline our plates, which we did. The guy’s aunt apparently saw that and started demanding our plates for herself and her kids, saying if we didn’t want them then she should be allowed to have them, and she started a big argument about it with the groom’s brother. ayeiamthefantasyguy / Reddit
  • My step grandmother wore her wedding dress to my mom’s wedding. Unknown author / Reddit
  • During my stepsister’s wedding, some people crashed the wedding and stole her wedding cake. This was around the time that wedding crashers came out, and we were warned that they’ve had an influx of people just showing up to weddings uninvited trying to mimic the movie. They convinced us to hire some light security, but it didn’t help.
    The people were a bunch of college kids, they snuck in, went in there back by the cake, took the whole thing around back outside and just ate a small part of it with their hands, and then just started throwing the rest around. We noticed when, during the middle of the wedding ceremony, they tossed the last half of the entire cake into a bonfire in the back. Unknown author / Reddit
  • Literal five minutes before our wedding ceremony started, my aunt came up to me (the bride) and told me that my grandfather had cancer and mostly a few months to live. I had not known but seeing him that morning I saw that he was not well. My parents and sister had (unnecessarily) kept it from me before the wedding.
    Auntie dearest just walzed up to me and said, “If I were you, I would not be so happy, did you not know that your grandfather is dying?” I cannot remember, but apparently I replied, “Well, let me get married first, and then we’ll take care of this.” babasko / Reddit
  • The father of the bride gave incorrect directions to the reception to all of the groom’s friends in a blatant attempt to make them fail to show up. themcp / Reddit
  • I used to work for a wedding planner, and one time a guest STOLE the bride’s dress. The bride had changed into a short, more comfortable dress for her grand exit (her other dress was cumbersome and poofy) and on the security cameras in the venue you could see the guest run into the bathroom while everyone watched the couple leave and take the thousands of dollars dress out the back door.
    She denied it until we threatened to press charges, and then claimed, “I was going to wash it” for the bride. ahjhai52 / Reddit

From overzealous toasts to wardrobe disasters, and even downright shocking behavior, some guests just can’t help but steal the spotlight (for all the wrong reasons).

