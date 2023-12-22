We Imagined Stars Without Their Signature Traits, and Here’s the Result

In the grand symphony of humanity, each person is bestowed with a unique melody, a special feature that sets them apart. It’s this distinctiveness that makes us like no other, a fingerprint of the soul that marks our individual journey. Whether it’s the twinkle in our eyes, the cadence of our laughter, or the way our thoughts dance across our expressions, each person is a composition of singular notes, creating a harmonious diversity that enriches the world. We decided to see what the stars would look like without their special features.