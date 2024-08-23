What 18 Beauty Queens Who Stole Millions of Hearts Look Like Now
People
day ago
Many people like to admire the contestants of all kinds of beauty pageants. So we decided to take a look at what the winners of Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Earth pageants looked like on the day of their victory and compared them to their current photos.
1. Angela Visser, Miss Universe 1989
2. Mariasela Álvarez, Miss World 1989
3. Astrid Carolina Herrera, Miss World 1984.
4. Diana Hayden, Miss World 1997
5. Lupita Jones, Miss Universe 1991
6. Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1993
7. Azra Akin, Miss World 2002
8. Rosanna Davison, Miss World 2003
9. Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000
10. Dayana Mendoza, Miss Universe 2008
11. Maria Julia Mantilla, Miss World 2004.
12. Taťána Kuchařová, Miss World 2006
13. Rolene Strauss, Miss World 2014
14. Priscilla Meirelles, Miss Earth 2004
15. Tereza Fajksová, Miss Earth 2012
16. Mona Grudt, Miss Universe 1990
17. Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994
18. Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996
And here’s an article where you can see celebrities and their children at the same age.
Preview photo credit dayanarapr / Instagram, dayanarapr / Instagram
Comments
Get notifications
Related Reads
“Too Bad She Couldn’t Accept Aging Gracefully,” Shania Twain, 58, Looks Shockingly Youthful in New Pic
People
2 months ago
9 Relatable Comics That Show How Hard Girls’ Lives Can Be in the Spring
Girls stuff
2 years ago
I Lied to My Husband and Now He’s Taking It Out on My Daughter
Family & kids
month ago
A Young Woman Confessed Her Father Is Her Gynecologist, but What Drove People Crazy Is His Discovery
People
year ago
15 Kids Who Remember Chilling Memories From Previous Lives
Family & kids
9 months ago
“Pushing 60, Trying to Look 30,” Nicole Kidman’s New Bold Style Is Deemed Age-Inappropriate
People
3 months ago
Katy Perry Dared to Bare in a Unique Dress That Had People Looking Twice
People
month ago
13 Women Who Proved a Perfect Sense of Humor Makes the World Spin
Girls stuff
2 years ago
14 People Who Have a Talent for Getting Into Embarrassing Situations
Curiosities
6 months ago
My Husband Called Me ’Fat’ so I Taught Him a Lesson He’ll Never Forget
Relationships
5 months ago
What 14 Celebrities That Appeared on “The Most Beautiful People” List Look Like Now
People
year ago
I Made the Decision to Ask My Pregnant Wife to Move Out Because She Humiliated Me
Family & kids
3 months ago