What 18 Beauty Queens Who Stole Millions of Hearts Look Like Now

People
day ago

Many people like to admire the contestants of all kinds of beauty pageants. So we decided to take a look at what the winners of Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Earth pageants looked like on the day of their victory and compared them to their current photos.

1. Angela Visser, Miss Universe 1989

2. Mariasela Álvarez, Miss World 1989

3. Astrid Carolina Herrera, Miss World 1984.

4. Diana Hayden, Miss World 1997

5. Lupita Jones, Miss Universe 1991

6. Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1993

7. Azra Akin, Miss World 2002

8. Rosanna Davison, Miss World 2003

9. Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000

10. Dayana Mendoza, Miss Universe 2008

11. Maria Julia Mantilla, Miss World 2004.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, © majumantilla / Instagram

12. Taťána Kuchařová, Miss World 2006

13. Rolene Strauss, Miss World 2014

14. Priscilla Meirelles, Miss Earth 2004

15. Tereza Fajksová, Miss Earth 2012

George Calvelo/News Pictures/EAST NEWS, © tereza_fajksova / Instagram

16. Mona Grudt, Miss Universe 1990

17. Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994

18. Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996

And here’s an article where you can see celebrities and their children at the same age.

Preview photo credit dayanarapr / Instagram, dayanarapr / Instagram

Comments

Get notifications

Related Reads