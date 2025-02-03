What 9 Historical Figures Who We Know Only by Movies Looked Like in Real Life

In childhood, when reading history books, we tried to visualize what famous people of the past looked like. Modern cinema provides an excellent opportunity to bring images of famous people to life. But do they correspond to historical facts? We put together 9 famous people of the past, who we used to visualize quite differently because of movies.

Xerxes I

Xerxes I was a Persian king and the fourth King of Kings of the Achaemenid Empire. He was the son of the great king Darius the Great. His main plans as his father’s successor included consolidating power in Egypt and Babylon, and subjugating Greece because he wanted to punish Athens and other poleis for strong resistance during Darius’ reign. In the movie 300, Xerxes is depicted as a bald man with numerous embellishments, but in reality he had a thick beard and long hair.

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar was a great Roman general and statesman. He played a decisive role in the events that led to the fall of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Roman Empire. In the well-known movie Asterix at the Olympic Games, Caesar was portrayed by the famous actor Alain Delon. But in reality, Caesar looked very differently. He had a high forehead, big nose and long face, and these features don’t correspond to the appearance of Alain Delon — the ideal of male beauty.

Ramesses II

Ramesses II was one of the greatest pharaohs of Ancient Egypt. Pharaohs who ruled after him and ordinary Egyptians called him “The Great Ancestor.” He ruled Egypt for almost 60 years and died at the age of 90. He contributed to the cultural enrichment of his country and did many other great things. Ramesses II was more than just a pharaoh — he was a symbol of Ancient Egypt. His legacy continues to inspire people even today. In the movie Exodus: Gods and Kings, you can see what the great king could look like in all his splendor. This gives us an opportunity to get acquainted with the unique and mysterious culture of Egypt.

Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun was not just one of the kings of Ancient Egypt — he became a living symbol and embodiment of Egyptian culture, shrouded in mysticism and mystery. In the modern world, he became famous after his tomb that was almost intact was discovered in 1922. Tutankhamun’s golden burial mask is still a symbol of Ancient Egyptian culture. According to various studies, there are suggestions that Tutankhamun was thin and short, but in the TV series we see a tall young man of sturdy build.

Nefertiti

Nefertiti was a queen of the 18th Dynasty of Ancient Egypt, the great royal wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten. She and her husband promoted the earliest known form of monotheism, Atenism, centered on the sun disc. With her husband, she reigned, witnessing and co-authoring perhaps the richest and most successful period in Egyptian history. She not only gave birth to 6 children, but also supported her husband in all his endeavors. For many years, different actresses have tried to portray the great queen, but missed a very important detail: Nefertiti was not white-skinned, as some contemporaries believe. In addition, it is likely that there could be thick and curly hair under her headdress, which is very typical for this region.

Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte was a famous military leader and the first Emperor of France. He was often described as a man of short stature, with a high forehead and deep-set eyes. Interestingly, the movie tells the story of the great commander’s career, which he began at the age of 24, but he is played by an actor who is well into his thirties.

Henry VIII

Henry VIII is usually known for having 6 wives and his legendary appetite. He wasn’t a good husband, because he was particularly cruel to his significant others. However, his reign — the break with Rome, the Reformation and the Dissolution of the Monasteries — had a great influence on England in shaping its independence. In the movie The Other Boleyn Girl, the king is dark-haired and of medium build, but in reality Henry had red hair and strong build.

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc is a national heroine and a patron saint of France. In a short time, she gained popularity and respect from the whole society. Thanks to this, she became a prominent symbol as the defender of the French nation. In the movie, Joan of Arc is shown as a blonde girl with fair eyes, but according to various sources, the Maid of Orleans had black hair and dark eyes.

Cleopatra

The last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt is known for her beauty, but she stood out far beyond her external features. Cleopatra was a very wise and perceptive woman, which brought prosperity and peace to the weakened and divided country. She was famous not only for her political connections but also for her love affairs with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Many films portray Cleopatra as a charming and seductive woman with perfect facial features, but the images on coins and busts show a slightly different image of her. According to various sources, she had an aquiline nose, which may not really fit modern standards of beauty. However, this didn’t prevent her from skillfully manipulating powerful people for her own ends.