What Exactly Swelling in Different Body Parts Says About Your Health

Occasional puffiness in various parts of the body is something many of us experience from time to time, often due to factors like temporary fluid retention or minor injuries. However, if puffiness becomes a frequent occurrence, it could indicate underlying issues that require attention. Persistent swelling may be a sign of an imbalance in the body's systems, such as hormonal fluctuations, chronic conditions like heart or kidney problems, or even certain medications. It's essential to recognize when puffiness becomes a regular occurrence and to seek medical advice to determine the underlying causes and address any potential health concerns.

1. Eye puffiness

The skin near your eyes is thin and delicate. Sometimes, people get puffy eyes, which usually go away on their own. But if it happens often, here’s why: Eating too much salt: Eating lots of salt can make your body hold onto water, causing puffiness. This is common after a salty meal, especially in the morning. The skin around your eyes is more likely to get puffy, leading to under-eye swelling or «bags.» Your body will naturally get rid of the extra water and reduce puffiness over time, usually within a few hours or more. Not enough sleep: Not getting sufficient sleep can also cause under-eye swelling, along with droopy eyelids, red eyes, and dark circles. Other signs include pale skin and a droopy mouth. Allergies: Allergies can make fluid build up in your sinuses and around your eyes, leading to under-eye swelling. Eye infection: An infection in one or both eyes or eyelids can cause under-eye swelling. It often starts in one eye but can spread quickly to the other. Blocked tear ducts: If your tear ducts are blocked, fluid may accumulate around your eyes, causing under-eye swelling. Graves’ disease: This condition, also known as thyroid eye disease, can cause changes in the tissue around the eyes, leading to under-eye swelling. Mononucleosis: Eye and vision changes, including under-eye swelling, can indicate mononucleosis, which is sometimes called the «kissing disease» but can also be transmitted through sneezing and coughing.

2. Swelling of the lower third of the face

If your chin and cheeks are puffy, and it’s not because of your natural face shape or gaining weight, there might be some reasons for it: Hypothyroidism: This happens when your thyroid gland doesn’t make enough hormones for your body. Cushing’s syndrome: This occurs when your adrenal glands make too much cortisol, a hormone. People with this syndrome may gain weight and have a puffy face. Other signs include fat around the neck, a hump between the shoulders, purple stretch marks, and weak muscles or bones. Sjogren’s syndrome: This is a long-lasting condition where your immune system attacks your saliva and tear glands. It can make your cheeks look puffy or swollen because of swollen salivary glands. Lymphadenitis: This is when one or more lymph nodes swell because of an infection nearby. If the infection is in your head or neck, it might make one or both of your cheeks swell. Salivary stones: These are hard calcium deposits that form in your salivary glands. They mostly affect people between 30 and 60 years old, and they’re more common in males.

3. Swollen hands and fingers

Sometimes, hands can swell up when there’s too much fluid in the tissues. This often happens during pregnancy or when the temperature changes. When hands swell, they might look bigger than usual, and the skin might seem puffy or shiny. Pressing on the skin might leave a dent. There are some reason that can cause puffy hands: Eating a big, salty meal can also make hands swell because salt makes cells hold onto water, causing swelling. Certain cancers and chemotherapy drugs can also make hands swell, along with feet, ankles, legs, and face. The kidneys usually filter out extra fluid from the body, but if they’re not working well, fluid can build up and cause swelling. Arthritis can make joints swell and feel stiff, especially in the hands. Sometimes, problems with blood vessels can make one hand swell up. Puffy hand syndrome can make one hand swell up. According to a study from 2020, having a swollen hand is a rare problem that can happen when using drugs through IV injections. When drugs are injected repeatedly into one spot on the body, it can harm the blood vessels or tissues around that area, causing fluid to build up and the hand to swell.

4. Swollen legs, ankles or feet

Some reasons why legs and ankles swell up are usually harmless, like standing or walking for a long time. But if swelling happens suddenly or a lot, it might mean something’s wrong with your health: Heart failure is a common reason for legs and ankles swelling up. When the heart can’t pump blood well, fluid builds up and causes swelling, which is called edema. People with heart issues often get swollen legs, ankles, and feet. Liver disease is another cause. The liver makes a protein called albumin, which stops fluid from leaking out of blood vessels. But if the liver is sick, it doesn’t make enough albumin, so fluid gathers in the legs and ankles. Kidney disease is a problem because kidneys control water and salt levels in the body. If they’re damaged, they can’t clean the blood or get rid of extra fluid, which makes the legs and ankles swell. Lymphedema happens when there’s too much fluid in tissues because the lymph nodes, which help remove fluid, are damaged. If nodes in the pelvis are hurt, it can make fluid collect in the legs. Venous insufficiency is when leg veins don’t work right, so they can’t send enough blood back to the heart. A blood clot in a leg can also make the ankle and leg swell up. This usually happens on one side of the leg.