10 traveling must-haves from Amazon that will help you survive long-haul flights

Long-haul flights can be stressful and exhausting, but these 10 traveling must-haves from Amazon can solve the majority of problems you can face while on board. From compression socks that will prevent your feet from swelling, to your personal seat back and window organizers, these brilliant items will make the aircraft your favorite means of transport.

1. This novelty inflatable pillow will help you avoid neck and shoulder pain during long flights. The front part of the item fits the contours of your face, reducing the pressure. Side holes for arms prevent pain and numbness. The pillow features a unique two-in-one air valve, which means it can be inflated with just a few breaths of air and deflated in only 3–5 seconds. The set also includes an eye mask and earplugs that will help you sleep during flight. Gray, blue and black colors are available.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I was skeptical, but this thing changed the game. I travel long and far, and this helps me be comfortable. It's awkward to inflate at first but when you're going to be comfy who cares!!! It's super easy to inflate.

It really makes for an easier time to sleep on flights. You can flip it around for different styles. I like to put it horizontally sometimes to just read a book. It comes with an eye mask which also helps to sleep. — Jasmine

2. Say goodbye to swollen feet during flights with these compression socks. Designed with gradient compression, these socks work perfectly well in any situation where your legs are pushed to the limit, including traveling by plane, hard work, sports, etc. They improve blood circulation and provide relief, whether you use them in the daytime or at night. Various colors and patterns are available.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These high compressions socks are comfortable, easy to wash, and durable. I originally ordered 2 pairs to try them out roughly 1 month ago. After 2 weeks, I found that both of my feet/lower leg area had greatly reduced swelling, and they were affordable, so I ordered 3 more pairs. They function properly in helping to increase blood flow in both of my legs/feet and use high quality material that makes them both comfortable to wear and durable when washed several times. — Brian G.

3. Flights become much more comfortable with this clever window tray. This patented window organization station provides additional storage space and holds multiple items all at once, including 2 beverages, a cell phone, eyewear, ear pods, and more. The item easily fits into the window shade slots in most commercial aircraft. This novelty accessory makes a perfect gift for any frequent traveler.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This cup holder was super handy on recent trips on JetBlue. It fit in the window perfectly and held our drinks great, clearing space on the table tray. It folds super compact and is very light. One of my favorite travel accessories. — UCSDsoccer

4. This wonderful blanket doubles as a hoodie, and it’s a perfect traveling accessory for flights and long road trips. When folded, it can also be used as a comfortable pillow, which makes it a traveling must-have. The item features a zipper pocket and a strap for your ultimate convenience. Various colors are available, including gray, navy blue and teal.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It is everything in regard to comfort in the air. I walked past the people in first class covered with their thin airline blankets and sat down some rows behind and opened up these for my kids. It was instant luxury and comfort and all we needed to survive — and actually sleep — on a 6-hour red-eye.

One blanket would have been plenty to cover all three of us, but we used two and felt cozy. I loved knowing I was using my own clean blankets from home, and a bonus was they were a breeze to stuff into my kids' backpacks and only took seconds to restuff once the plane landed. I never want to travel without one! — holisticmom

5. Buy this phone holder mount and watch videos on your phone with comfort. The strong clamp can attach to tables, luggage handles, gym equipment, and more. Dual joints with 360-degree rotation allow for the best viewing angle. The device is compatible with a wide range of phone sizes, from the iPhone Mini to the Samsung Note 20 Plus.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We purchased two of these cell phone holders in March 2024 for our trip to another country. We love these! They worked just perfect on different airplanes. The Samsung S23 phone is secured well, and the unit is very flexible.

We also read books on our phones and used them to hook on chairs. I am sure you can hook these also anywhere else such as the kitchen when reading recipes or having video calls. — C.D.

6. Your pet will feel comfortable during flight with this pet carrier on wheels. The item is designed to fit under most airplane seats. It features mesh wall panels for ventilation, escape-proof locking zippers, waterproof interior base, and a removable machine washable liner. The two front spinner wheels allow for smooth steering in any direction, with the two recessed wheels at the rear providing steady motion for safe and comfortable travel.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I needed a carrier to pick up our new puppy and fly home. This was perfect. It is sturdy, well-designed and will fit almost any space. Our puppy liked that he could see out even when closed. — Amazon Customer

7. Some aircraft have no seat pockets. This is no longer a problem with this seat back organizer. With its 4 stretchy pockets, you now have enough space for your personal items within easy reach. Bring your computer, tablet, books, earphones and more on board and keep them all neatly organized.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Who would have thought I would love this so much! It works exactly as described! It may sound a little paranoid, but I feel so much better stowing my odds and ends in this organizer and just be able to fold it up and tuck the whole thing up and put it in my carry on in one movement, then wash it when I get back home.

Perfect! It has some stretch so it fits the tray tables snuggly. It holds a water bottle, a phone, ear buds, chargers and more with ease. — Christina F

8. Keep your hands free with this cup holder that rolls on suitcase handles. This organizer holds 2 drinks in its front pockets and several smaller items, like phones and documents, in the back pocket. The drink holder is wear-resistant and can be easily cleaned in the washing machine. Various colors are available.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I'm a frequent traveler and an even more frequent coffee drinker. I'm always trying to balance holding a cup of coffee or water bottle while carrying my purse and pulling a carry on. This cup/iPad/phone/book holder is the perfect solution.

It fits easily over the telescopic handle of a carry on or regular size luggage. The fabric is well-made and padded. It holds two drinks. It's collapsible and fits into a purse or bag. This is my newest travel purchase and it's worth every penny. — Laura F

9. These super soft earplugs for noise reduction will help you enjoy peaceful sleep during flight. They come in 4 different sizes, so you can always find the perfect fit. The iconic round shape of these earplugs sits perfectly in your ears, making it a fashionable accessory that protects your hearing. You can also use these earplugs at home or any other place. Various colors are available.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These are the only ear plugs I've ever slept in that didn't hurt my ears. These are so flexible and soft and also work really well. They don't filter all noise, of course, but they easily take care of sounds like slipper shuffling and water running and typical sounds from outside, as well as airplanes and cars starting.

I highly recommend them for any situation. They work just as well as foamies but are reusable, easy to wash, and come with a tiny storage case for easy transport and to keep them clean. — Joy

10. This foot hammock is a must-have for long flights. Thanks to its extra-long adjustable strap, travelers of any height can find comfort for their feet. The item has a padded footrest for your ultimate convenience, and it will keep your feet suspended and slightly moving during the flight. Lightweight and travel-sized, the hammock will easily fit in any bag.

Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It kept feet gently moving the entire 10+ hour flight! Great purchase. My ankles always swell a little on long flights, but this little foot hammock made all the difference on my flight to and from the UK last month.

The gentle rocking nature of the sling kept my feet gently moving, increasing my circulation. This is a must-have for long flights in coach or economy plus! It would work great on a long train or bus ride too. It's worth it! — Amy L. Rowe

