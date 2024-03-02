Who Is Elon Musk Dating, Net Worth, and 10 Facts About Him

Calling all Elon Musk fans! Whether you’re obsessed with his futuristic rockets or his genius business moves, this article has something for you. We’ll delve into Elon’s personal life, unveil his staggering net worth, and share 10 captivating facts that will leave you even more fascinated by this tech icon. And yes, we’ll also answer the burning question: who is Elon Musk dating?

Elon Musk has had several high-profile relationships over the years. He first married Justine Musk in 2000, and they had six children together before divorcing in 2008. Musk then married English actress Talulah Riley in 2010, but they later divorced and remarried before finalizing their second divorce in 2016. He has also been linked to actress Amber Heard and singer Grimes, with whom he has two children. In November 2021, Elon Musk fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, just weeks before his second child with Grimes was born. Musk now has ten children, and jokingly suggested that his growing brood could solve the ’underpopulation crisis.’ In 2022, he tweeted, «Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.» So, who is Elon Musk dating amidst this whirlwind of personal affairs?

Jennifer Gwynne

During the mid-1990s, Musk met Jennifer Gwynne while they were both students at the University of Pennsylvania. Gwynne later told PEOPLE that she was attracted to Musk’s quiet intensity. However, he occasionally showed a silly side. The couple dated for about a year, during which time they were serious enough to introduce each other to their families. For her birthday, Musk even gave Gwynne a gold and emerald necklace. Shortly after Gwynne returned from studying abroad, she and Musk ended their relationship. Gwynne explained that Musk struggled with long-distance relationships and found phone conversations to be a waste of time. In 2022, Gwynne auctioned off items from their time together, including several photos and a handwritten card, to help pay for her stepson’s college tuition. She fondly recalled her time dating Musk as amazing, noting his brilliance and vision were balanced with a bit of wide-eyed wonder back then, «I can tell stories of Elon predicting the future of electric cars. I remember spending the holidays in 1994 with Elon’s family in their Toronto home. Elon, Kimbal, Tosca, and Maye Musk are a close-knit family, but for a couple of days that winter, they welcomed me into their tribe.»

Justine Musk



It seems like everyone’s wondering: who is Elon Musk dating these days? Musk first met Justine Musk (née Wilson) when they were both students at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. At the time, Justine was a first-year student and Musk was a second-year student. He approached her after spotting her across the common room. «He invited me out for ice cream. I said yes, but then blew him off with a note on my dorm-room door,» she wrote in a 2010 Marie Claire essay. «Several hours later, my head bent over my Spanish text in an overheated room in the student center, I heard a polite cough behind me. Musk was smiling awkwardly, two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands. He’s not a man who takes no for an answer.» Although Musk later transferred schools, he continued to pursue Justine. But they broke up before Justine moved to Japan for a year to teach English as a second language. A week after she returned to Canada, he called her by chance. Justine moved to California to be with Musk, and they soon became engaged. They tied the knot in 2000. Looking back on their relationship, Justine wrote that there were early «warning signs» about their future, including Musk’s comments about being an «alpha.» She claimed: «In the months following our wedding, a certain dynamic began to take hold. Musk’s judgment was overriding mine, and he was constantly commenting on the ways in which he found me lacking. ’I am your wife,’ I told him repeatedly, ’not your employee.’ If you were my employee,» he said just as often, «I would fire you. » In 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander, who died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. In her essay, Justine shared that the couple grieved in very different ways, but decided to try to get pregnant again as soon as possible. They later welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004 and a set of triplets — Kai, Saxon and Damian — in 2006. Justine recalled that they had a «dream lifestyle» filled with extravagant events, multimillion-dollar homes and a staff that catered to their every need. But she felt a lack of «intimacy and empathy» from Musk. She wrote that a car accident served as a «wake-up call» for her. «I barely recognized myself,» she said. «I had turned into a trophy wife.» Shortly after the accident, the couple tried counseling, but after only a month, Musk allegedly gave her an ultimatum: live as they had or get a divorce. He filed for divorce the next day. Following their split in 2008, the couple went through a complicated divorce that ended with them sharing custody of their five children. Justine also received the couple’s Los Angeles home and spousal and child support from Musk, he wrote for Business Insider in 2010.

Talulah Riley



Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News

Musk met actress Talulah Riley shortly after he filed for divorce from Justine. According to Business Insider, the two first met at a bar in London. Riley later recalled that she didn’t know who he was at the time. «I remember thinking that this guy probably didn’t get to talk to young actresses a lot and that he seemed quite nervous,» she told biographer Ashlee Vance. «I decided to be really nice to him and give him a nice evening. Little did I know that he’d spoken to a lot of pretty girls in his life.» Just six weeks after Musk’s divorce filing from Justine, he and Riley were engaged. They tied the knot at Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland in 2010. Musk filed for divorce just two years later. «It’s been an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy someday,» he tweeted. But their relationship didn’t end there — in July 2013, Musk and Riley tied the knot for a second time. Musk filed for divorce again in 2014, but withdrew the petition seven months later. In March 2016, Riley filed for divorce, which was finalized in November. In 2022, Riley told The Independent that she knew it was «strange» to marry and divorce Musk twice. Despite the split, she added that they remained friendly. She told the outlet: «I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit. We were saying, ’This is my husband,’ ’This is my wife,’ ’Oh, wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again.’»

Amber Heard

NO CREDIT / East News , NO CREDIT / East News

While Musk and Riley were separated in 2012, he reached out to director Robert Rodriguez. He asked Rodriguez to set up a dinner with actress Amber Heard. (Musk and Heard both starred in Rodriguez’s film Machete Kills.) The two arranged a dinner. But Heard, who was dating Johnny Depp at the time, failed to show up. It would be several years before they began dating. It is unclear when exactly their relationship became romantic. While Depp claimed in court papers in his 2022 defamation lawsuit against Heard that Musk and Heard began secretly dating in 2015, Heard said in court that she didn’t know Musk until the 2016 Met Gala, after Depp «stood [her] up» on the red carpet. «I didn’t recognize [Musk] until we started talking, and he reminded me we had met once before,» Heard recalled during the trial. «He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table, and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends.» Heard filed for divorce from Depp just weeks later. In July 2016, she and Musk began sparking romance rumors. During a trip to Australia in April 2017, they made things official on Instagram. By May, insiders said the couple was «very serious» about each other. Heard had already met Musk’s children. But the couple called it quits in August 2017. Their busy schedules were to blame for the split, which was reportedly initiated by Musk. Musk wrote that things ended amicably, leaving a comment on one of Heard’s Instagram posts. «Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,» he shared. «Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations, are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.» Shortly after, the couple was spotted together again and released a joint statement to clear the air. The couple wrote that the distance has been hard on their relationship, but they still have the «utmost respect» for each other. In November 2017, Musk opened up about their breakup in an interview, sharing that he had been «really in love» with her and that it had «hurt a lot» when they went their separate ways. The following month, Musk was back on the scene with Heard. Sources said they were «just friends,» though they were photographed kissing. By January, it appeared that their relationship had taken a romantic turn, as Musk and Heard were spotted vacationing together in Chile days later. In February 2018, the couple broke up for the second time. A source revealed that the «timing wasn’t right» for the couple. In an interview later that year, Heard had positive things to say about Musk, sharing that they had bonded over their «intellectual curiosity, over ideas and conversation, over a shared love of science.» «Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and now we have a beautiful friendship based on our core values,» he said. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder reflected on his years-long on-and-off romance with the Aquaman actress in Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the same name. As for how Elon summed up their romance, he said, «It was brutal.»

Grimes

In April 2018, after sharing a flirty interaction on Twitter, Musk sparked dating rumors with musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher). Days later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. «They’ve been seeing each other but have been keeping their relationship under the radar,» a source revealed. In August 2018, the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. This led to speculation that they had broken up. Despite the breakup rumors, Musk and Grimes were spotted at a pumpkin patch in L.A. with his children in October. In December 2019, Kim Kardashian included the couple in a group photo from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party. In January 2020, Grimes announced her pregnancy. She confirmed that Musk was the baby’s father. «It’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice, and only half the population has to do it,» she said in an interview. In May, Musk and Grimes welcomed their first baby together, a son named X Æ A-12, or X for short. Musk shared that Grimes had taken on most of the parenting duties for the first few months, but he looked forward to being more involved when X was older. The couple made a joint appearance on Saturday Night Live in May 2021. By September, they were «semi-separated» but still friendly. «It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A.,» he explained to the New York Post’s Page Six. «She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.» Despite their separation, the couple welcomed their second baby via surrogate in December. Grimes confirmed the birth in a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, sharing that they welcomed a baby girl named Exa «Y» Dark Sideræl. She also shared that she and Musk were back together. «There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,» she shared. «We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.» But on the same day Vanity Fair published the story, Grimes shared that the couple’s relationship status had changed since the interview. «Me and E broke up *again* since this article was written,» she tweeted. «But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin [Gordon of Vanity Fair] wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique — peace out.»

Shivon Zilis

In July 2022, Insider reported that Musk had fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, in November 2021. While the parents were initially secretive about the babies’ names, Insider obtained Texas court documents showing that the couple had requested that the infants «have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.» Zillis has maintained that she was never romantically involved with Musk and that the twins were conceived through IVF, which cited several people familiar with the situation. The twins’ birth was just weeks before Musk’s welcome to Y with Grimes. So, who is Elon Musk dating amidst this series of events? Well, Elon’s current dating status is unclear, As of February 2024.

His current net worth paints a picture of immense wealth.

As of February 2024, Elon Musk boasts a staggering net worth estimated at $205.2 billion, making him the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. While this astronomical figure might spark images of a gilded childhood, Musk has clarified that his journey wasn’t paved with inheritances or significant financial gifts. He himself has said, «I grew up in a lower, transitioning to an upper, middle-income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift.» He further clarified, that is father, Errol Musk, never supported him financially in any «meaningful way» after high school.

12 surprising facts about Elon Musk

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and later moved to Canada at the age of 17. He holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship. Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Maye Musk, is a model, a registered dietitian, and the author of the book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. Musk was so quiet as a child that his parents thought he was deaf. By age nine, he had read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica. At 12, he created a video game called Blastar and sold it for $500. He taught himself computer code and developed an early interest in technology. He is the oldest of three children. His younger brother, Kimbal Musk, owns the Kitchen Restaurant Group, and his younger sister, Tosca Musk, is a filmmaker. Musk stands at 6’2″ tall, and his estimated IQ is 155. Musk co-founded PayPal, formed SpaceX, and became one of the first significant investors in and CEO of Tesla. He also acquired Twitter (later known as X) in 2022. Musk once tried to sell Tesla to Google but was turned down. He left Stanford University after just two days because he believed the Internet had more potential to change society than physics. At age 12, Musk invented a space-themed PC game called Blastar and sold it to a computer magazine. His life and work inspired the character Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, we answered the burning question: Who is Elon Musk dating? However, the whispers of Hi romantic entanglements don’t end here. Recent social media activity has hinted at a potentially explosive development involving his ex-partner, Amber Heard, leaving many wondering what drama might unfold next in the ever-entertaining saga of Musk’s love life.