Why Michael Jackson’s Half-Sister Was Allegedly Rejected by the Family

Joe Jackson was married to Katherine Jackson and had nine kids with her, but in the early 1970s, he met Cheryle Terrell. The two fell in love, and in 1974, they had a daughter, Joh’Vonnie. Instead of walking away, Joe stayed in their lives, raising Joh’Vonnie just five miles from his family home in Encino, California.

Growing up, Joh’Vonnie was a total “daddy’s girl.” Joe spoiled her with gifts, took her on fun trips, and made sure to spend plenty of time with her and her mom. He would often pop by unexpectedly, surprising her with black walnut ice cream or a special doll from his travels.