Why Michael Jackson’s Half-Sister Was Allegedly Rejected by the Family
Joh’Vonnie Jackson, Michael Jackson’s half-sister, was born from their father Joe Jackson’s long-term relationship outside his marriage. Unlike his well-known strict parenting with his other children, Joe treated Joh’Vonnie very differently.
Now 50, Joh’Vonnie revealed in her book that Joe Jackson was very involved in her life.
Joe Jackson was married to Katherine Jackson and had nine kids with her, but in the early 1970s, he met Cheryle Terrell. The two fell in love, and in 1974, they had a daughter, Joh’Vonnie. Instead of walking away, Joe stayed in their lives, raising Joh’Vonnie just five miles from his family home in Encino, California.
Growing up, Joh’Vonnie was a total “daddy’s girl.” Joe spoiled her with gifts, took her on fun trips, and made sure to spend plenty of time with her and her mom. He would often pop by unexpectedly, surprising her with black walnut ice cream or a special doll from his travels.
She remembers the little moments—watching TV together, gardening in the backyard, and going fishing on weekends. Joe even kept a luxury boat in their driveway for 20 years, a proud symbol of his success.
But life wasn’t always easy. As a well-known music manager, Joe had to keep their family a secret. That meant Joh’Vonnie and her mom couldn’t shop at certain stores or visit places nearby. Joe worried the media would find out, so they had to travel far just to see a movie. Even at home, she wasn’t allowed to have friends over.
When she felt lonely and complained about it, Joe tried to make it better by getting her two German Shepherd puppies.
Despite all the love and attention from Joe, Joh’Vonnie always felt like an outsider when it came to the rest of the Jackson family. Some believe Michael Jackson resented her because their father seemed to give her special treatment. She was never fully welcomed by her famous siblings and was often ignored at concerts and family events.
As Joe traveled the world for work, he used his business trips as a way to spend weekends with Joh’Vonnie and Cheryle. His wife, Katherine, knew about the affair and Joh’Vonnie’s existence, but she may not have realized just how involved Joe was in their lives.
As the years went by, Joh’Vonnie’s mother grew tired of living in the shadows. By the time Joh’Vonnie was in her twenties, their relationship with Joe had started to fall apart. Her mother, who had always been independent and never depended on Joe for money, finally decided it was time to move on.
Joh’Vonnie admits her mother made mistakes but believes she was young and found herself in a tough situation. Despite everything, Joh’Vonnie still loves both of her parents.
Even though her life was different from the rest of the Jacksons, Joh’Vonnie cherishes the good memories and has come to terms with her story, a mix of love, secrecy, and the struggles of being part of one of the world’s most famous families.