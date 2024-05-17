Why People Think There’s “Zero Chemistry” Between Keanu Reeves and His Girlfriend

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant don’t flaunt their love like your typical Hollywood couple. While some find it strange, they’ve got their reasons. Let’s dig into why they keep things chill and what’s really going on in their relationship.

They were together long before making it public.

Keanu Reeves has long kept his personal life private. However, in 2019, he surprised many by going public with his relationship with Alexandra Grant, whom he had been friends and colleagues with since 2011. Their collaboration on Reeves’ book “Ode to Happiness” marked the beginning of their partnership, with Grant’s illustrations bringing his words to life. This artistic journey continued with “Shadows” in 2016, solidifying their bond through creativity.

Keanu and Alexandra’s public debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019 marked a significant milestone in their relationship. The event not only drew attention but also ignited curiosity about their previously private romance. Alexandra’s lighthearted remark about the flurry of calls she received afterward hints at the widespread interest generated by their appearance. It was a moment that not only affirmed their bond but also invited the public to share in their joy.

They are both artists but in different ways.

Grant’s debut in the public eye alongside Keanu Reeves shed light on her varied background. Growing up in an academic environment and living in cities like Mexico City, Paris, and Washington, D.C., has deeply influenced her art. Driven by an insatiable curiosity, Grant finds joy in her work, thanks in part to her relationship with Reeves. She once shared a moment when someone noticed the newfound happiness in her art, crediting it to her personal life.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Despite their different artistic approaches, Grant and Reeves share a love for storytelling and characters. Grant sees her art as a “private performance,” turning text into paintings, while Reeves brings private emotions to public performances. As an established artist, Grant feels confident navigating her relationship with Reeves in the public eye. She finds a balance between independence and interdependence in their partnership, feeling secure both alone and together, whether on the red carpet or in private moments.

Even though they’re often seen together at public events, they’re really just homebodies at heart.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Even with their packed schedules, the couple finds joy in the simple moments spent at home. According to someone close to them, “They’re total homebodies. They love having friends over for dinner. It’s always a great time.” While they typically keep their relationship low-key, there are occasions when they share glimpses of their affection. In an interview, Reeves shared a heartwarming moment from their downtime together. They were snuggled up in bed, laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

People can’t perceive their chemistry.

Despite their evident connection and shared interests, the public’s perception of their chemistry has been varied and critical. At the 2024 Moca Gala, where the couple appeared stylish and sophisticated, some observers struggled to discern any romantic spark between them. Comments ranged from questioning their compatibility to speculating about their age difference. One commenter bluntly remarked, “There’s zero chemistry between these two,” while another added, “No vibes as a couple.” More critical comments delved into the perceived mismatch in age and energy, with suggestions that Reeves needed a younger partner. Some even went as far as judging Grant’s appearance, focusing on her gray hair as a sign of aging.